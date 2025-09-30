Sen. Arellano invites families to honor veterans with Illinois Capitol Rotunda display

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, is inviting families across the district to honor their veterans by submitting photos and stories for the “Honoring All Who Served” Veterans Day Display.

The exhibit will run in the Illinois Capitol Rotunda from Tuesday, Oct. 28, through Thursday, Nov. 13.

“Paying tribute to the men and women who defended our nation is one of our most meaningful traditions,” Arellano said. “Sharing the stories of the veterans in your life is a powerful way to remind us all that the freedoms we enjoy today were secured through their courage and sacrifice.”

How to participate

Families are encouraged to submit a photo and a brief story (up to 250 words) about their veteran. Please include the veteran’s name, military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy), and the conflict served (such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Sept. 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, World War II, World War I, peacetime, or other). Military photos are especially meaningful but not required.

Deadline and submission

Submissions must be emailed to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov or mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 110 D Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706 by Nov. 8.

For more information, call (217) 782-1154.

“Every story added to this display is a lesson in courage for the next generation,” Arellano added. “Please help us honor your loved one’s service at the heart of our state.”