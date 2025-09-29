Dixon city workers flushing hydrants this week

The city of Dixon is flushing hydrants this week. (SVM file)

Dixon is conducting hydrant flushing this week. Flushing helps remove mineral buildup, brings fresh water to low-flow areas, and ensures hydrants are working properly, according to city officials.

Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 30: South side of Rock River to Seventh Street to the west of Galena Avenue.

Wednesday, Oct. 1: South side of Rock River. South of Seventh Street, including the Industrial Park.

Thursday, Oct. 2: North side of Rock River. East of Galena Avenue out to the prison.

Friday, Oct. 3: North side of Rock River. West of Galena Avenue including Lowell Park Road.

Residents may notice rusty water during flushing, but it should clear quickly. Questions? Call the Water Department at 815-288-4557.