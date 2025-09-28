Try out court reporting with free 6-week class at Black Hawk College

Looking for a rewarding, high-demand career? See if court reporting and captioning is the right one with a free six-week class at Black Hawk College.

The college has partnered with Project Steno to offer a free Basic Training program from 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 25 through Dec. 6, at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.

In these hands-on classes, students will learn the basics of stenographic theory and practice using a steno machine. All materials – including textbooks and steno machines – will be provided at no cost.

This short program gives students a no-risk way to test out the profession and see if it could be the right career path before enrolling in a two-year degree program.

Graduates of the college’s Court Reporting Technology Associate in Applied Science (AAS) program are prepared for careers as judicial reporters, broadcast captioners and computer-aided, real-time transcriptionists (CART).

With the support of Project Steno, students who complete basic training and choose to pursue a degree also may be eligible for tuition assistance and other resources.

“This program is a wonderful opportunity for students to explore a profession that is both rewarding and in high demand,” said Suzette Weis, assistant professor of court reporting at Black Hawk College.

“We are excited to partner with Project Steno to make this introduction accessible at no cost,” she said.