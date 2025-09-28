Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for Sept. 15-19, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Beverly Johnson to Robert J Noy, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-401-010, $0.

Jamie A Haines to Greg S Fleming, trustee, Greg S Fleming Revocable Trust, Lisa Jo Fleming, trustee, and Lisa Jo Fleming Revocable Trust, one parcel in Willow Creek Township: 21-12-27-200-010, $340,560.

Lorena Tellez to Breanna Fisher, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-32-228-014, $110,000.

Liandro G Arellano Jr and Jamie M Arellano to Zachary Young and Claire Williams, 518 E. Second St., Dixon, $243,400.

St Marys Cement Us Llc to Candice L Larson and Anne M Anderson, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-16-200-005, $60,000.

John G Menzel to Kevin M Johnson and Aubrey A Marks, one parcel in Viola Township: 20-11-34-200-004, $85,000.

Gene & Norma Legacy Llc to Teresa Frawley, Cynthia Daley, Beth Donahue, Paula J Henkel and Brian Sondgeroth, two parcels in Lee Center Township: 11-16-33-100-014 and 11-16-33-300-001; and three parcels in Sublette Township: 19-22-23-400-001, 19-22-23-400-006 and 19-22-25-300-010, $0.

Edwin Yingling and Mary P Yingling to Joshua L Blythe, 713 W. First St., Dixon, $52,000.

Daniel E Oconnell III, Daniel E Oconnell and Marcia K Oconnell to Chelcie M Oconnell and Brandon J Poss, one parcel in Lee Center Township: 11-16-17-100-018, $0.

Anita Marie Flanders, Rita A Clason and Jed J Clason to Michael P Boling and Gerri T Boling, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-304-016, $23,000.

Cindy A Apple to Israel M Garcia and Maria I Garcia, one parcel in May Township: 13-21-19-100-004, $5,000.

Dawn Schwarz, Brittany Schwartz, Tayla Schwartz, Ashlyn Schwarz and Robert G Schwarz to Sandra Carol Everson Jones, 322 W. 3rd St., Dixon, $69,900.

Brent Kutz and Carol Kutz to Clifford Charles Chase, 207 College Ave., Dixon, $119,000.

James G Carter and Jennifer A Carter to Kent M Jensen and August N Jensen, 511 College Ave., Dixon, $85,000.

Kent Jensen and August Jensen to Patrick J Mcintyre, 1618 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $128,000.

Timothy L Bartlett and Barbara J Bartlett to Jessica Alanis, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-204-004, $27,000.

Quit claim deeds

Leonardo Sanchez Chavez, Griselda Sanchez and Jose Leonardo Sanchez Barajas to Sabas A Sanchez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-252-024, $0.

Rafael A Valdivieso to Rafael Anthony Valdivieso, three parcels in Wyoming Township: 22-18-03-200-015, 22-18-03-200-016, 22-18-03-200-017, $0.

Trustees deeds

Central Bank Illinois Trustee and Olson Farm Trust Number 15-002 to Robert J Olson and Wendy A Olson, one parcel in East Grove Township: 08-20-06-400-009, $483,168.

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan J Spratt, trustee, to Sarah J Quincer, 604 E. Graham St., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

William Michael Cunningham Geerts and Carrie Ann Geerts to Ashley Kent and Marshall Kent, 301 Ash Ave., Morrison, $87,000.

Jen E Altfillisch to Charles H Norton, 709 Milnes Drive, Morrison, $159,000.

Fth Holdings Llc to State Of Illinois DOT, 401 6th Ave., Sterling, $300.

Ruth Netrefa to Josephine Smith and Kent Smith, 706 E. 4th St., Sterling, $45,000.

River Citys Rentals Llc to Farmers National Bank, trustee, Robert B Vos Trust, Bernard Vos Trust and Dorothy M Vos Trust, 5 N. 8th St., Fulton, $175,000.

Frank Mccue & Sons Land Llc Series A to Mccue Brothers Llc Series A, 23480 Moline Road, Sterling, $0.

Mccue Brothers Llc Series A to Frank Mccue & Sons Land Llc Series A, 23480 Moline Road, Sterling, $0.

Vidal Lopez Ruiz to Tyson Hall, 1014 Lincoln St., Rock Falls, $151,000.

Jc King Family Llc to Eric C Nelson, 22377, 22387 and 22395 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $100,000.

Rimantas V Marciulionis and Vyto Karalius estate to Janice Calsyn, 1504 24th Place, Sterling, $141,000.

Vibrant Credit Union to Mark Sisson Properties Llc Series 4, 1501 E. 24th Place, Sterling, $83,000.

City Of Sterling to Kurt And Brian Properties Llc, 610 15th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Victoria Insley estate, Mike T Insley, Charles G Insley, Brian Insley, Michelle D Hanson, Sueelva J Insley, estate, Gerald K Insley estate, and Sue J Insley estate to Robert Insley and Ashley Insley, 2207 Steven St., Rock Falls, $160,000.

Eugene Weigant to David F Strable and Sally E Strable, 406 Ash Ave., Morrison, $239,000.

Vernon Adolph III, Jacqulin S Adolph and Jeffrey T Adolph to Brock Matthew Swalve and Ashley Marie Swalve, 20640 Dean Road, Chadwick, $212,000.

Barbara L Reiley to Shay L Franks, 424 Meadow Lark Lane, Rock Falls, $190,000.

Larry L Oostenryk and Patricia A Oostenryk to Kevin C Hamstra and Jill R Hamstra, one parcel on Benson Road, Erie: 07-31-400-004, $710,000.

Christa Hicks to David Barnum and Nancy Barnum, 1315 12th Ave., Sterling, $52,500.

Conkling Real Estate Management Inc to Edward W Plocinski, 200 W. 13th St., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Justin E Swift to Mevlut Terkin, 608 2nd Ave., Sterling, $66,000.

Zachary Vandendooren to Beatriz Lopez Islas, 7180 Smit Road, Erie, $110,000.

Andrew Mckenna to Joshua J Leif, 22340 Blue Goose Road, Chadwick, $130,000.

Zachary David Dixon and Weston R Dixon to Stephani R Rizo, 613 N Orange St., Morrison, $321,000.

Roger E Scudder and Tim L Scudder to Drew N Pape and Kaitlyn A Marquez, 204 Elm St., Morrison, $140,000.

Tara Read, Bradley Bowen and Terrell Bowen estate to Thomas S Myers, 304 9th Ave. North, Albany, $159,900.

Almon M Sheldon to Oak Ridge Farms III Llc, 5851 Ridgeview Road, Erie, $128,000.

Betty J Voss estate to Sharon Boyles, 516 W. South St., Morrison, $130,000.

Bret Bielema to Frank A Hosticka and Kristina M Hosticka, 506 Sunset Drive, Prophetstown, $235,000.

Tommie A Houzenga to Terry J Beswick, 4820 Holly Road, Fulton, $20,000.

Fannie Mae, also known as the Federal National Mortgage Association, to Dave Snow and Lori Snow, 401 S. Hall St., Morrison, $2,009.

Dale O Nunemaker, Dale Owen Nunemaker Trust and Dale O Nunemaker, trustee, to Carol J Shank, two parcels on Holly Road, Sterling: 11-02-400-003 and 11-02-400-007, $267,973.

Fannie Mae, also known as the Federal National Mortgage Association, to James Cronin, 111 E. 3rd St., Prophetstown, $105,000.

Quit claim deeds

Marvin E Loy and Cathy L Loy to Marvin E Loy and Cathy L. Loy, 1401 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls, $0.

Rosa M Velasquez to Rosa M Velasquez and Antonio V Velasquez, 213 Avenue E, Rock Falls, $0.

Deeds

Intercounty Judicial Sales Corp and Courtney Felt to Carrington Mortgage, 2209 15th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Sheriff Of Whiteside County, Racheal Bergeron and Peter Herch to Ascentra Credit Union, 12465 Frog Pond Road, Fulton, $0.

Flora Irene Olds estate to Mckinzie P Battles, 215 Emmons Ave., Rock Falls, $105,000.

Intercounty Judicial Sales Corp and Joshua Mothershed to New American Funding Llc, 203 17th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Allen Schmitt, trustee, and Alice Schmitt Family Trust to Allen Schmitt, 1730 Freeport Road, Sterling and 1732 Freeport Road, Sterling, $0.

Andrea M Velazquez, trustee, and Velazquez Family Trust to Glenn Thielen, 1501 Third Ave., Sterling, $13,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Anastasia Motta to Kenneth Vandeberg and Marcy Vandeberg, 305 N Blackhawk Dr, Byron, $212,000.

Linda L Krutsinger to Diane Stahl, 620 Cranbrook Ln, Mt. Morris, $208,500.

Verna J Watts, deceased by heirs, to William K Nesemeier, 14 Orchard Lane, Mt. Morris, $165,000.

Marcy L Vandeberg to Courtney Mizner, 103 Center St, Baileyville, $175,000.

Barbara Bocker to Joshua Roop, one parcel in Leaf River Township: 03-23-300-003, $146,000.

Dianne Stern and Diane Stern Miller to Robert D Meridian, trustee, Julie L Meridian, trustee, and Robert D & Julie L Meridian Rev Lv Tr, 3882 S Talbott Rd, Polo, $230,000.

Margaret M Hare and Margaret M Timm to Zachary M Hare and Jason R Clark, 220 S Lafayette St, Byron, $209,000.

Joshua M Hewitt and Jessica L Hewitt to Richard C Bean and Richard A Bean, 8646 Yellowstone Dr, Byron, $253,000.

Jennette M Youngs, deceased by heirs, to Nicolas C Baier and Natalie G Baier, 9575 E Marquand Dr, Rochelle, $420,000.

Philip W Hasz to Michael John Staab and Jacalyn Jo Staab, 10499 E Shagbark Ln, Rochelle, $428,500.

Harry F Eichhorst, deceased by executor, to Steven Brian Mcquality and Arlene Lynette Mcquality, 4415 S Chana Rd, Chana, $327,000.

James E Patrick and Elinor Patrick to Three Am Ventures Llc, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-159-004, $80,000.

Nathan D Drozd and Brittany A Drozd to Susan M Poyner and Scott Prazak, 103 E. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $113,350.

Glenda Sundberg to Jeremy Lower, 600 N Main St., Chana, $80,000.

Steven Jakubiak and Roxanne Jakubiak to Scott A Watson and Patricia J Watson, 8703 N Glacier Dr, Byron, $27,500.

Christopher D Howard to David Trudeau, 106 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $290,000.

Jeremiah L Ludewig to Dennis D Schmidt, 205 S Congress Ave, Polo, $64,000.

Dianne M Onley to Lemuel Descourouez and Brittney Menges, 905 Adams St, Oregon, $155,000.

Jacqueline S Troutman and Todd M Troutman to Amber M Appelquist and Brian M Appelquist, 903 Timber Tr Drive, Dixon, $351,000.

Apex Properties Of Illinois Llc to Glendenning Farm Service Llc, 12763 E Edson Rd, Davis Junction, $45,000.

Hayden L Huckins and Marilyn A Huckins to Jovica Jokanic and Ewa Michniak, 919 Missouri Dr, Dixon, and one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-127-057, $5,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Jesse Sage Smith and Tiffiny Smith, 5448 S Branch Ct, Rochelle, $355,000.

Ian Campbell and Taylor Campbell to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 5448 S Branch Ct, Rochelle, $355,000.

Courtney P Mizner and Andrew D Newman to Casey L Holmes and Michele A Holmes, 102 E Front St, Mt. Morris, $145,000.

Sunset Prairie Llc to Rockhome Holdings Llc, 540 N Luther Dr, Byron, $285,800.

Larry H Zippe, Cynthia G Elliot-Zippe and Cynthia G Elliot Zippe to Trent Harris, 506 S Garfield St, Leaf River, $155,000.

James Henry Graf and Stephanie Renee Graf to Guadulupe Cervantes and Erik Cervantes Jr, 703 N 3rd St, Rochelle, $224,500.

Quit claim deeds

Duane Upchurch to Adam Passmore, one parcel in Byron Township: 05-09-300-024, $0.

Jennifer M Wernet to Jennifer M Richards and Curtis L Richards, 11323 W Montague Rd, Baileyville, $0.

Ronald Engelkes, trustee, Engelkes 2014 Living Tr, Lynnetta Engelkes, trustee, Sherryl Kersten and John Engelkes and John Engelkes, 1210 W Lincoln Ave, Rochelle, $0.

Oregon Chamber Of Commerce to Three Am Ventures Llc, 16-03-156-004, $0.

Brandon T Langenfeld to Brandon T Langenfeld and Cara Langenfeld, 7396 S Rock Nation Rd, Dixon, $0.

Carlos Pacheco to Maria Barcenas, Sesar Pacheco and Jully Pacheco, 12-24-254-004, $0.

Trustees deeds

Old National Bank Trustee and Patricia D Best Tr to Marvin Van Oosten and Susan Van Oosten, 5091 W Murray Dr, Dixon, $120,000.

Kevin T Smith, trustee, Deborah J Smith, trustee, and Ktdjtrust #320 to Frank Blonda, 11836 W Haldane Rd, Polo, $350,000.

Kathleen Moring, trustee, Debra K Moring Anderson, trustee, Eugene A Moring Tr, Sally J Moring, trustee, and Sally J Moring Tr to city of Oregon, 309 S 1st St, Oregon, and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-328-001, $375,000.

Sharry Anne Stevens, trustee, and David T Ichord & Sharry Anne Stevens Tr to Eric W Symons and Cara N Symons, 1138 Shadow Wood Dr, Byron, $280,000.