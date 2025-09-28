Dixon’s Daniela Lovett takes fourth at Rock River Run: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girl cross country runners are off. Local high school teams gathered at Hoover Park in Sterling for the Rock River Run, held on Saturday, September 27, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

Girls cross country

Dixon’s Daniela Lovett takes fourth at Rock River Run: Lovett finished the 5K race at Hoover Park in 18:48.44. Cambridge’s Emily Downing (18:08.0) was the overall winner and Yorkville (50) was team champion.

Sterling (269) took eighth as a team and Dixon (279) was ninth. Rock Falls (308) took 11th.

Kamryn Rogers took 25th for Dixon and Kyara Chavez was 41st. Ashley Rodriguez took 36th as the Rockets’ top finisher and Kat Scott was 42nd. Sterling was led by Lillian Hauck (47th), Lacey Updike (49th) and Jaz’Mya Castaneda.

Grace King (72nd) and Anna Propheter (74th) led Newman.

Oregon takes third at Winnebago invite: The Hawks had 81 points, trailing only Winnebago (32) and Boylan Catholic (51). Anya Anaya finished the 2.05-mile race in 13:01.78 to take eighth. Madeline Rogers was 14th, Jillian Hammer was 18th, Evelyn Anderson was 21st and Christine Ramirez was 26th for Oregon.

Boys cross country

Isaiah Rojop, Charles Johnson lead Sterling: Rojop took seventh in 16:22.30 at the Rock River Run, with Johnson (16:25.51) taking 10th.

Freshman Jaron Greve (17:38.37) was Dixon’s top runner at the race. The Dukes took 10th, Sterling was 12th and Rock Falls took 17th. Ian Finney took 38th to lead the Rockets.

Dixon takes fifth at Palatine’s Meet of Champions: The Dukes tallied 225 points to crack the Top 5 at the meet won by St. Louis University (141). Plainfield North (146) and Plainfield South (161) took second and third. Dean Geiger finished in 15:09.20 to take 14th. Jesse Gudauskas of Naperville Neuqua Valley won the 3-mile race in 14:46.38. Dixon’s Averick Wiseman (15:24.18) took 26th and Keegan Shirley (15:33.99) was 34th.

Oregon’s Daniel Gonzalez wins Winnebago invite: Gonzalez finished the 2.85-mile race in 14:50.22 to win by over five seconds. Forreston’s Landon Graden (16:04.62) took 14th as the Cardinals were sixth as a team.

Boys golf

Dixon takes seventh at Sterling invite: Riverdale shot a 307 to take first as Dixon carded a 356. Sterling (385) was ninth at the 12-team invite at Emerald Hill. Riverdale’s Mason Smyser won individual medalist with a 73. Dixon’s Brody Nicklaus shot an 84 to take 16th, while Max Kitzman and Jack Ragan each shot 88s to take 28th for the Dukes. Carson Leigh led Sterling with a 93 to take 42nd.

Mendota invite: Rock Falls’ Lucas Porter and Newman’s Garet Wolfe each shot 72s to tie for fifth. Bureua Valley’s Wyatt Novotny shot a 71 to tie for third. Ottawa’s Colt Bryson (64) and Jacob Armstrong (68) took first and second.

Girls swimming

Sterling picks up wins at Freeport invite: Hazel Pham was Sterling’s lone individual winner after she took first in the 50 freestyle. Pham also joined Chloe Clark, Emma VanHorn and Aven Habben to win the 200 free relay. VanHorn, Habben, Clark and Pham also won the 400 free relay.

Volleyball

Milledgeville wins Polo tournament: The Missiles went 8-0 to take first in the set play format, winning matches against Amboy, Hiawatha, Dakota and Galena JV. Kendra Kingsby and Kennedy Livengood each had 27 kills for the day. Lexis Grenoble led Milledgeville with nine aces and 40 assists.