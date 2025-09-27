Halloween Hike at Dixon’s Lowell Park set for Oct. 24

Two children are ready to test out the upcoming Halloween Hike at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 24 at the Ruth Edwards Nature Center at Lowell Park in Dixon. (Photo Provided by Ana Smith)

The Ruth Edwards Nature Center at Dixon’s Lowell Park is excited to announce its inaugural Halloween Hike, a thrilling and educational journey into the heart of the park’s nocturnal world.

The event will start right after sundown at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

Participants are encouraged to get into the spirit and come in costume to explore the park’s eerie trails in the dark. The hike is designed for all ages and will be divided into three groups, each led by a Nature Center expert and tailored to different “spooky levels”.

The Spooky Stroll: Recreation Coordinator Sidney Bomkamp will lead a family friendly group on the paved trails. This is a perfect, gentle walk for strollers and those with walking restrictions.

The Whispering Woods: Director Ana Smith will guide a middle-of-the-road group, venturing off the paved path just enough to explore the sounds and sights of the deeper woods.

The Banshee’s Trail: For the bravest of adventurers, Recreation Coordinator Ryan Jandrey will lead a group through the coldest, deepest parts of the Nature Preserve, where only the most courageous dare to go. The purpose of the hike is to teach participants about “Nocturnal Nature,” shining a light (literally) on the incredible world of creatures and plants that come alive after dark.

“We are so excited to launch this new Halloween tradition,” said Ana Smith, director of the Ruth Edwards Nature Center. “It’s a perfect way to combine the fun of the season with our mission of connecting people to nature. We hope this will be an unforgettable night for the entire family.”

Following the hike, participants are invited to gather for s’mores and a spooky story around a roaring campfire. This event is an excellent opportunity for the community to discover the beauty of Lowell Park in a new, thrilling way.

Space is limited, and registration is required. All participants must sign a waiver before joining the hike. It is recommended that participants bring their own flashlights.

The Ruth Edwards Nature Center at Lowell Park is a resource dedicated to bringing people together to encourage a love for nature and community. Located in the heart of Dixon’s historic Lowell Park, the center offers a variety of free programs and hands-on learning experiences designed to inspire a lifelong appreciation for the natural world.