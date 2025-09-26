Dixon Stage Left announces ‘We Still Got It,’ a Senior Theatre showcase

Dixon Stage Left Artistic Director Jimmy Ferraro is directing the company's first Senior Theatre showcase performance. (Photo provided by Dixon Stage Left )

Dixon Stage Left’s first Senior Theatre showcase performance, “We Still Got It!” will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.

The company promises an afternoon of variety entertainment. There will be singing, comedy skits, improvisation with audience participation, and so much more, proving that “laughter never gets old.” This is a must-see for audiences of all ages.

The show stars a vibrant cast of multi-talented seniors, including Mary Carlson, Alan Clemens, Mardi Huffstutler, Karen Kaufman, Jill Marciniec, Stephen Osborne, Perry Paliga, Ed Paneque and Christine Tremayne.

Jimmy Ferraro is the director, Ben Lightner is technical director, and Ashlynn Whaley is the production stage manager.

DSL is providing a vibrant opportunity for seniors ages 55 and older to showcase their many talents.

“This show is a gift to the community … a treasure,“ Ferraro said. ”We are celebrating aging as we showcase seniors and demonstrate that life doesn’t end at 55. Seniors are still a vital part of our community.”

DSL’s Senior Theatre is “recreational theater,” designed for anyone interested in the joy, camaraderie and life-affirming journey unique to participating in a show.

Tickets are $20. Get tickets at DixonStageLeft.org or call 815-440-2999.

For more information, visit DixonStageLeft.org.