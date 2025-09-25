Dixon girls golf third at BNC Meet: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Erie-Prophetstown’s Michelle Naftzger blasts out of the trap on #1 at Emerald Hill Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Girls golf

Dixon takes third at BNC Meet: The Duchesses shot a 391 at the Big Northern Conference Meet, trailing only Rockford Lutheran (324) and Byron (375). Oregon (391) tied for third.

Lutheran’s Ella Pieschel (73) and Madelyn Bennett (79) took first and second, while Byron’s Alayna Brandt (80) was third. Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver (82) took fifth and Dixon’s Reese Dambman (86) was sixth. Rachel Drew (89) took eighth for Dixon, and Sarah Eckardt (91) was ninth for Oregon.

Eastland’s Jaden Brower takes second at NUIC Meet: Brower shot a 99 as runner-up to River Ridge’s Sarah Winter (84). Grace Monaco (105) was sixth for Polo, and Fulton’s Paisley Van Zuiden (106) took seventh. Eastland’s Ava Parkinson (107) tied for ninth. Sarah Wetzell (111) led Morrison in 11th. Kaya Vanmatre (114) took 17th for the Cougars, and Forreston was led by Maddie Thiel (115) in 18th. Riley Runions (124) took 24th for West Carroll

E-P 190, Orion 200, Newman 236, Mendota 273: At Emerald Hill, Michelle Naftzger shot a 42 to earn medalist for the Panthers. Baylie Snowden (48) was third, Isabella Johnston (49) was fourth, and Ava Grawe (51) was seventh for E-P. Taylor Richmond also shot a 52 for the Panthers. Hannah Britt led Newman with a 52.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Newman’s Hannah Britt comes out of the bunker on #2 at Emerald Hill Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sterling 200, Princeton 216, Riverdale 234: Sterling’s Emily Schwingle (46), Toni Martinez (50) and Deyanie Alfaro (51) took the top three positions in the win at Emerald Hill.

Boys golf

Galesburg 155, Sterling 188: Galesburg’s Cole Furrow and Tyler Robinson each shot 38 to lead the Silver Streaks. Noah Stephenson (45) and Carson Leigh (46) led Sterling.

Boys cross country

West Carroll takes third at Byron: Roscoe Davies finished the 2.74-mile race in 15:14.76 to lead the Thunder. Byron’s Tim Starwalt (14:22.2) was medalist. Brody Leitzen was 11th, Joey Blasen was 13th, and Leo Zach was 17th for WC.

Girls cross country

Newman’s Grace King takes eighth at Byron: King ran the 2.74-mile race in 19:56.07 to lead the Comets. Gabrielle Sarno (22:54.06) was 18th. Eastland was led by Adelle Wilkinson (13th), Lacey Mayne (14th) and Deyanise Nieves (15th). West Carroll’s Charley Turnbaugh was 34th.