Dixon volleyball and tennis win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup

Girls volleyball

Dixon d. North Boone 25-19, 25-18: At Dixon, the Duchesses won their third straight match while remaining perfect in the Big Northern Conference. Dixon is now 10-2 overall and 2-0 in the BNC.

Byron d. Oregon 26-24, 25-15: At Byron, Skylar Bishop had three kills, four blocks and two digs as the Hawks fell to the Tigers in the Big Northern Conference. Lola Schwarz had eight digs for Oregon (2-10, 1-1).

Princeton d. Erie-Prophetstown 25-21, 25-20: At Erie, the Panthers fell to the Tigers in a TRAC match.

Fulton d. Amboy 25-21, 25-18: At Amboy, Jessa Read and Kerby Germann had 17 assist each as the Steamers won in the NUIC. Read added nine kills and Haley Smither added five for Fulton (12-6, 4-1).

Hall d. Newman Central Catholic 17-25, 25-17, 25-18: At Spring Valley, the Comets dropped the Three Rivers Athletic Conference match to the Red Devils falling to 4-11 overall and 2-3 in the TRAC.

Eastland d. Ashton-Franklin Center 25-7, 25-2: At Lanark, Trixie Carroll had 13 kills and Keara Kaus had 19 assists as the Cougars won the Northwest Upstate Illini match. Vanessa Allen added eight service aces for Eastland (13-3, 4-0).

Boys soccer

Oregon 2, Pecatonica 1: At Oregon, Steven Guardado and Eduardo Garcia scored and Brian Wallace had a pair of assists as the Hawks (8-6) won the nonconference match.

Boys golf

Three Rivers Athletic Conference Championships: At Princeton, Newman Central Catholic finished fifth in the team race behind champion Riverdale. Erie Placed seventh. Grayson Johnston was the top finisher for Erie placing in a tie for ninth shooting an 83. Freshman Joe Morse shot an 86 to lead Newman.

Fulton 144, Warren 175, Galena 188: At Galena, Jacob Voss and Owen Van Zuiden each shot a one under 34 to lead the Steamers in the NUIC match. Dawson Price and Chase Dykstra each shot 38 for Fulton.

Pecatonica 182, West Carroll 213: At Winnebago, Thomas Krontz shot a 46 to lead the way for the Thunder placing third. Max Knuth shot a 49 finishing eighth.

Girls golf

Erie-Prophetstown 185, Cambridge 193, Rockridge 195, Morrison 214: At Erie, Michelle Naftzger shot a 44 placing fourth for Erie. Ava Grawe finished with a 45 and Isabella Johnson carded a 47 for the Panthers.

Girls tennis

Dixon 4, Princeton 1: At Princeton, Jenna Mustapha won at No. 1 singles as the Duchesses improved to 11-2 on the season with the win over the Tigers. Brooklyn Arjes and Rachel Lance won at No. 1 doubles and Lily Herrera and Joely Ortgiesen took Np. 2 doubles and Ella Dobie and Margaret Atkinson won at No. 3 doubles for Dixon.

Girls swimming

Sterling 79, East Moline United 69: At Moline, the Golden Warriors captured the Western Big Six contest. Jazel Pham won the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. She also joined Chloe Clark, Macie Lofgren and Aven Habben to win the 200 Medley Relay. Clark won the 100 backstroke and Lofgren the 100 breaststroke for Sterling.