Ogle County property transfers for Sept. 15-19, 2025

Warranty deeds

Anastasia Motta to Kenneth Vandeberg and Marcy Vandeberg, 305 N Blackhawk Dr, Byron, $212,000.

Linda L Krutsinger to Diane Stahl, 620 Cranbrook Ln, Mt. Morris, $208,500.

Verna J Watts, deceased by heirs, to William K Nesemeier, 14 Orchard Lane, Mt. Morris, $165,000.

Marcy L Vandeberg to Courtney Mizner, 103 Center St, Baileyville, $175,000.

Barbara Bocker to Joshua Roop, one parcel in Leaf River Township: 03-23-300-003, $146,000.

Dianne Stern and Diane Stern Miller to Robert D Meridian, trustee, Julie L Meridian, trustee, and Robert D & Julie L Meridian Rev Lv Tr, 3882 S Talbott Rd, Polo, $230,000.

Margaret M Hare and Margaret M Timm to Zachary M Hare and Jason R Clark, 220 S Lafayette St, Byron, $209,000.

Joshua M Hewitt and Jessica L Hewitt to Richard C Bean and Richard A Bean, 8646 Yellowstone Dr, Byron, $253,000.

Jennette M Youngs, deceased by heirs, to Nicolas C Baier and Natalie G Baier,9575 E Marquand Dr, Rochelle, $420,000.

Philip W Hasz to Michael John Staab and Jacalyn Jo Staab, 10499 E Shagbark Ln, Rochelle, $428,500.

Harry F Eichhorst, deceased by executor, to Steven Brian Mcquality and Arlene Lynette Mcquality, 4415 S Chana Rd, Chana, $327,000.

James E Patrick and Elinor Patrick to Three Am Ventures Llc, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-159-004, $80,000.

Nathan D Drozd and Brittany A Drozd to Susan M Poyner and Scott Prazak, 103 E. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $113,350.

Glenda Sundberg to Jeremy Lower, 600 N Main St., Chana, $80,000.

Steven Jakubiak and Roxanne Jakubiak to Scott A Watson and Patricia J Watson, 8703 N Glacier Dr, Byron, $27,500.

Christopher D Howard to David Trudeau, 106 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $290,000.

Jeremiah L Ludewig to Dennis D Schmidt, 205 S Congress Ave, Polo, $64,000.

Dianne M Onley to Lemuel Descourouez and Brittney Menges, 905 Adams St, Oregon, $155,000.

Jacqueline S Troutman and Todd M Troutman to Amber M Appelquist and Brian M Appelquist, 903 Timber Tr Drive, Dixon, $351,000.

Apex Properties Of Illinois Llc to Glendenning Farm Service Llc, 12763 E Edson Rd, Davis Junction, $45,000.

Hayden L Huckins and Marilyn A Huckins to Jovica Jokanic and Ewa Michniak, 919 Missouri Dr, Dixon, and one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-127-057, $5,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Jesse Sage Smith and Tiffiny Smith, 5448 S Branch Ct, Rochelle, $355,000.

Ian Campbell and Taylor Campbell to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 5448 S Branch Ct, Rochelle, $355,000.

Courtney P Mizner and Andrew D Newman to Casey L Holmes and Michele A Holmes, 102 E Front St, Mt. Morris, $145,000.

Sunset Prairie Llc to Rockhome Holdings Llc, 540 N Luther Dr, Byron, $285,800.

Larry H Zippe, Cynthia G Elliot-Zippe and Cynthia G Elliot Zippe to Trent Harris, 506 S Garfield St, Leaf River, $155,000.

James Henry Graf and Stephanie Renee Graf to Guadulupe Cervantes and Erik Cervantes Jr, 703 N 3rd St, Rochelle, $224,500.

Quit claim deeds

Duane Upchurch to Adam Passmore, one parcel in Byron Township: 05-09-300-024, $0.

Jennifer M Wernet to Jennifer M Richards and Curtis L Richards, 11323 W Montague Rd, Baileyville, $0.

Ronald Engelkes, trustee, Engelkes 2014 Living Tr, Lynnetta Engelkes, trustee, Sherryl Kersten and John Engelkes and John Engelkes, 1210 W Lincoln Ave, Rochelle, $0.

Oregon Chamber Of Commerce to Three Am Ventures Llc, 16-03-156-004, $0.

Brandon T Langenfeld to Brandon T Langenfeld and Cara Langenfeld, 7396 S Rock Nation Rd, Dixon, $0.

Carlos Pacheco to Maria Barcenas, Sesar Pacheco and Jully Pacheco, 12-24-254-004, $0.

Trustees deeds

Old National Bank Trustee and Patricia D Best Tr to Marvin Van Oosten and Susan Van Oosten, 5091 W Murray Dr, Dixon, $120,000.

Kevin T Smith, trustee, Deborah J Smith, trustee, and Ktdjtrust#320 to Frank Blonda, 11836 W Haldane Rd, Polo, $350,000.

Kathleen Moring, trustee, Debra K Moring Anderson, trustee, Eugene A Moring Tr, Sally J Moring, trustee, and Sally J Moring Tr to city of Oregon, 309 S 1st St, Oregon, and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-328-001, $375,000.

Sharry Anne Stevens, trustee, and David T Ichord & Sharry Anne Stevens Tr to Eric W Symons and Cara N Symons, 1138 Shadow Wood Dr, Byron, $280,000.