Ogle County property transfers for Sept. 15-19, 2025

Warranty deeds
Anastasia Motta to Kenneth Vandeberg and Marcy Vandeberg, 305 N Blackhawk Dr, Byron, $212,000.
Linda L Krutsinger to Diane Stahl, 620 Cranbrook Ln, Mt. Morris, $208,500.
Verna J Watts, deceased by heirs, to William K Nesemeier, 14 Orchard Lane, Mt. Morris, $165,000.
Marcy L Vandeberg to Courtney Mizner, 103 Center St, Baileyville, $175,000.
Barbara Bocker to Joshua Roop, one parcel in Leaf River Township: 03-23-300-003, $146,000.
Dianne Stern and Diane Stern Miller to Robert D Meridian, trustee, Julie L Meridian, trustee, and Robert D & Julie L Meridian Rev Lv Tr, 3882 S Talbott Rd, Polo, $230,000.
Margaret M Hare and Margaret M Timm to Zachary M Hare and Jason R Clark, 220 S Lafayette St, Byron, $209,000.
Joshua M Hewitt and Jessica L Hewitt to Richard C Bean and Richard A Bean, 8646 Yellowstone Dr, Byron, $253,000.
Jennette M Youngs, deceased by heirs, to Nicolas C Baier and Natalie G Baier,9575 E Marquand Dr, Rochelle, $420,000.
Philip W Hasz to Michael John Staab and Jacalyn Jo Staab, 10499 E Shagbark Ln, Rochelle, $428,500.
Harry F Eichhorst, deceased by executor, to Steven Brian Mcquality and Arlene Lynette Mcquality, 4415 S Chana Rd, Chana, $327,000.
James E Patrick and Elinor Patrick to Three Am Ventures Llc, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-159-004, $80,000.
Nathan D Drozd and Brittany A Drozd to Susan M Poyner and Scott Prazak, 103 E. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $113,350.
Glenda Sundberg to Jeremy Lower, 600 N Main St., Chana, $80,000.
Steven Jakubiak and Roxanne Jakubiak to Scott A Watson and Patricia J Watson, 8703 N Glacier Dr, Byron, $27,500.
Christopher D Howard to David Trudeau, 106 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $290,000.
Jeremiah L Ludewig to Dennis D Schmidt, 205 S Congress Ave, Polo, $64,000.
Dianne M Onley to Lemuel Descourouez and Brittney Menges, 905 Adams St, Oregon, $155,000.
Jacqueline S Troutman and Todd M Troutman to Amber M Appelquist and Brian M Appelquist, 903 Timber Tr Drive, Dixon, $351,000.
Apex Properties Of Illinois Llc to Glendenning Farm Service Llc, 12763 E Edson Rd, Davis Junction, $45,000.
Hayden L Huckins and Marilyn A Huckins to Jovica Jokanic and Ewa Michniak, 919 Missouri Dr, Dixon, and one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-127-057, $5,000.
National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Jesse Sage Smith and Tiffiny Smith, 5448 S Branch Ct, Rochelle, $355,000.
Ian Campbell and Taylor Campbell to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 5448 S Branch Ct, Rochelle, $355,000.
Courtney P Mizner and Andrew D Newman to Casey L Holmes and Michele A Holmes, 102 E Front St, Mt. Morris, $145,000.
Sunset Prairie Llc to Rockhome Holdings Llc, 540 N Luther Dr, Byron, $285,800.
Larry H Zippe, Cynthia G Elliot-Zippe and Cynthia G Elliot Zippe to Trent Harris, 506 S Garfield St, Leaf River, $155,000.
James Henry Graf and Stephanie Renee Graf to Guadulupe Cervantes and Erik Cervantes Jr, 703 N 3rd St, Rochelle, $224,500.
Quit claim deeds
Duane Upchurch to Adam Passmore, one parcel in Byron Township: 05-09-300-024, $0.
Jennifer M Wernet to Jennifer M Richards and Curtis L Richards, 11323 W Montague Rd, Baileyville, $0.
Ronald Engelkes, trustee, Engelkes 2014 Living Tr, Lynnetta Engelkes, trustee, Sherryl Kersten and John Engelkes and John Engelkes, 1210 W Lincoln Ave, Rochelle, $0.
Oregon Chamber Of Commerce to Three Am Ventures Llc, 16-03-156-004, $0.
Brandon T Langenfeld to Brandon T Langenfeld and Cara Langenfeld, 7396 S Rock Nation Rd, Dixon, $0.
Carlos Pacheco to Maria Barcenas, Sesar Pacheco and Jully Pacheco, 12-24-254-004, $0.
Trustees deeds
Old National Bank Trustee and Patricia D Best Tr to Marvin Van Oosten and Susan Van Oosten, 5091 W Murray Dr, Dixon, $120,000.
Kevin T Smith, trustee, Deborah J Smith, trustee, and Ktdjtrust#320 to Frank Blonda, 11836 W Haldane Rd, Polo, $350,000.
Kathleen Moring, trustee, Debra K Moring Anderson, trustee, Eugene A Moring Tr, Sally J Moring, trustee, and Sally J Moring Tr to city of Oregon, 309 S 1st St, Oregon, and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-328-001, $375,000.
Sharry Anne Stevens, trustee, and David T Ichord & Sharry Anne Stevens Tr to Eric W Symons and Cara N Symons, 1138 Shadow Wood Dr, Byron, $280,000.