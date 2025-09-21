Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for Sept. 8-12, 2025

Lee County
Warranty deeds
Dale O Nunemaker, trustee, and Dale Owen Nunemaker Trust to Carol J Shank, 16-01-25-200-018, $43,889.
Stormy Jo Douglas to Amanda Claire Page, 517 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $199,500.
Robert L Plummer and R P Lumber Co Inc to Mlr Investments Llc, 2158 State Route 26, Dixon, $300,000.
Tini Montavon to Wyatt C D Atkinson and Jessica M Milligan, 428 W. Cherry St. Compton, $135,000.
National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Ethan M Hoyle, Grace L Smith, Grace Smith and Ethan Hoyle, 502 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $158,000.
Humberto Hermosillo to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 502 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $158,000.
Scott J Bailey and Tiffany M Bailey to Todd M Troutman and Jacqueline S Troutman, 708 Spruce St., Dixon, $139,000.
Quit claim deeds
Elizabeth A Finkboner and Elizabeth A Danekas to David Cacique and Jose Morales Hernandez, 703 Paddock, Ashton, $0.
David Cacique and Jose Morales Hernandez to Elizabeth A Finkboner and Elizabeth A Danekas, 610 N. First St., Ashton, $0.
John R Moore and Jerome R Moore to John R Moore, Annette S Moore and James R Moore, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-277-019, $0.
Jerry H Gleason and Laura L Gleason to John Herbst and Dawn Herbst, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-478-002, $13,000.
Rodger Philips and Chris Philips to Herbert Bluder, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-328-036, $0.
Faride K Alzein to Catherine Frances Novella, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-153-045, $0.
Michael E Cardine and Linda D Cardine to Michael E Cardine and Linda D Cardine, 3582 Elva Road, Steward, $0.
Sergio Juarez to Victor Juarez and Tabitha Juarez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-329-015, $0.
Robert Mezo, Deborah Gapinski and Mary Jane Shank to Deborah Gapinski, 608 Cushing St., Dixon, $0.
Helen Finneran, trustee, and Raymond Zukowski Trust to Nicole Zukowski, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-478-036, $0.
Michelle Halper Crow to Gregg P Swanstrom and Joann M Davila, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-428-017, $3,500.
Heidi K Verdon and Gregory D Hickey to Gregory D Hickey, trustee, Heidi K Hickey, trustee, Gregory D Hickey Living Trust and Heidi K Hickey Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-255-010, $0.
Gena Nelson to Gena Nelson and Sherry Munis, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-206-007, $0.
Blue Harmon Iv Llc to Heather Collins and Clifford Collins, 10-13-15-477-006, $0.
Blue Harmon Iv Llc to Kayla A Griffitt and Thomas J Wagoner, 10-13-15-477-006, $0.
Deeds in trust
Linda D Cardine to Linda D Cardine, trustee, and Linda D Cardine Trust, 01-06-12-400-004, 01-06-12-400-005, 01-06-12-400-006, 01-06-15-200-009, $0.
Wanda Gayle Boyle to Wanda Gayle Boyle, trustee, and Wanda Gayle Boyle Trust, 1950 Shady Oaks Road, Amboy, $0.
Fredrick J Mcbride to Fredrick J Mcbride and Mcbride Family Trust, 2096 Blackhawk Lane, Dixon, $0.
Fredrick J Mcbride to Fredrick J Mcbride, trustee, and Mcbride Family Trust, 2798 Conrad Road, Rochelle, $0.
Trustees deeds
Tami L Simmons, trustee, Kenneth Joseph Simmons Jr, trustee, and Simmons Family Living Trust to Kenneth J Simmons Jr and Tami L Simmons, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-231-002, $0.
Allen Schmitt, trustee, and Alice Family Schmitt Trust to Mark Schmitt, 16-07-01-300-003, $0.
Chad Humbers, trustee, and James B Humbers Land Trust 101 to Heather Copp, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-252-013, $0.
Laura Skubal, trustee, Karen Skubal, trustee, and Bernice R Skubal Irrevocable Trust to Karen Skubal and Laura Skubal, 2390 Richardson Road, West Brooklyn, $0.
Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office
Whiteside County
Warranty deeds
Amber Blumhoff to Terrisa M Lenox and Brady K Lenox, 28336 Logan St., Rock Falls, $255,000.
Nancy E Matthews to Roxanne Riggin, 1106 W. 5th St., Rock Falls, $190,000.
Christopher Grasso to Crystal L Sparks, 808 W. 5th St., Rock Falls, $73,000.
Edith M Bass and Bradley J Bass to Travis J Day, 2705 Pine St., Rock Falls, $150,000.
Ashley N Insley, formerly known as Ashley N Knox, and Robert E Insley to Christian Temiquel, 623 Grace Ave., Rock Falls, $135,000.
Fisch Properties Llc Series II to Devin Andrew Dunaven, 512 7th Ave., Rock Falls, $107,500.
Gary L Sandrock to Zachary Miller and Emma Miller, one parcel on Rock Ridge Drive, Rock Falls: 17-21-252-020, $30,000.
Aaron Buntjer to Matthew K Shere and Hannah N Hensley, 401 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $130,000.
Jody M Bethel to Cpepp Services Llc, 527 E. Wall St., Morrison, $33,500.
Ralph S Weaver to Jeffery A Tully, one parcel on Erie Road, Erie: 20-09-300-003, $42,500.
Eric J Goodhart and Shelby L Goodhart to Tara Jean Francke and Adam E Francke, 800 13th Ave., Fulton, $197,900.
George M Graham to Charles T Dykstra, trustee, Mardelle Dykstra Trust and Charles T Dykstra Trust, 1009 4th St., Fulton, $76,000.
Cheryle A Colmark to Gary C Stanley, 708 1st Ave., Sterling, $120,000.
Robert W Norman and Margaret Norman to Ryan Eissens Construction Inc, 1101 12th Ave., Fulton, $35,000.
Newrez Llc, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Dba, to Jose M Arrez and Libertad V Arrez, 10440 Hussung Drive, Rock Falls, $80,000.
Linda Ann Vandamme to Linda Ann Vandamme Trust and Walter E Vandamme, trustee, 13-12-400-008, 14-07-300-003 and 14-08-100-004, $0.
Quit claim deeds
Robert A Miller and Bobbie L Beswiek, now known as Bobbie L Miller to Bobbie L Miller, 21176 Balk Lane, Fulton, $0.
Donald E Richards Jr to Steven J Cody, 2809 Kaufman St., Rock Falls, $1,000.
Billy R Council Jr to Corey A Council, one parcel on Elston Road, Fulton: 01-34-104-003, $0.
James W Garvin and Debra Garvin to Gwen Hurd, 655 Sawyer Road, Prophetstown, $0.
Melinda J Vegter to Allan D Brown, 714 12th Ave., Fulton, $0.
Trustees deeds
David J Brands, trustee, Diane F Hendrickson, trustee, Robert J Brands Family Trust and Irma J Brands Family Trust to Edward M Murney and Victoria A Murney, 515 Anthony St., Morrison, $199,000.
David A Goodell Trust and Casey L Goodell Trust to Richard E Edge and Gayle L Edge to 203 E. Third St., Prophetstown, $140,000.
Suzanne Padalino Living Trust and Charles M Padalino Living Trust to Kelly J Urrutia, 1401 Avenue A, Rock Falls, $149,000.
Matthew W Prescott Trust to Peter J Harkness and Susan Harkness, 17627 Grandview Drive, $875,000.
Michael K Odonnell, trustee, and Odonnell Family Trust to John Grulkowski and Tammy Grulkowski, 103 Riverview Drive, Albany, $155,000.
Arlene Evelyn Considine Trust to Eric J Goodhart and Shelby L Goodhart, 3460 Stone St., Albany, $221,350.
Deeds
Oralia R Marruffo Estate to Nancy Lyneigh Hummel, 911 Avenue G, Sterling, $72,000.
Mei Gui Huang to Wjth Llc, 726 Main St., Erie, $130,000.
David V Morris Estate to Eric Foutch, 1002 S. Cherry St., Albany, $140,000.
Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office
Ogle County
Warranty deeds
Levi Smith to Maya A Pitts, 1110 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $142,000.
Sergio N Hernandez to Blake Craig, 11071 E. Fisher Road, Rochelle, $170,000.
Hre Builders LLC to Sam Johnson and Alexandra Bagley, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-302-001, $304,000.
Daniel P Bemis to Matthew T Parr, 512 S. Second St., Rochelle, $140,000.
Hre Builders LLC to Amalia Burgess-Johnson and Amalia Burgess Johnson, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-301-004, $302,090.
Nancy S Jordan to Adam Reyna and Abigail Reyna, 116 Crabapple Court, Dixon, and 114 Crabapple Court, Dixon, $500,000.
Angela Maniscalco and Domenico Maniscalco to Mimmo’s Pizza & Catering Company and Mimmos Pizza & Catering Company, 107 E. Main St., Forreston; 111 E. Main St., Forreston; 113 E. Main St., Forreston; and 204 S. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $600,000.
Mount Morris Church Of The Brethren to Assembly Of Christian Churches Inc., 409 W. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $140,000.
Christopher Grove to Samantha F Crawford and Maison N Crawford, 146 Parkview Drive, Oregon, $266,000.
Commercial Equipment Corp. to Raymond Junior Mancilla, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-151-001, $33,500.
Mark Edward Miller and Rebecca Ann Miller to Lavonne S Baker, 4121 W. IL Route 64, Mt. Morris, $125,000.
Amalia M Burgess-Johnson, Amalia M Burgess Johnson and Joshua Daniel Carey to Andreas Schulthess, 314 N. Grove St., Creston, $254,900.
Maison N Crawford and Samantha F Crawford to Gerardo Garcai Jr. and Amelia Bail, 411 Williams Drive, Oregon, $199,900.
Joshua A Hawkins and Kelly Hawkins to Jamie M Stukenberg and Theresa B Stukenberg, 975 W. Cliff Road, Oregon, $339,000.
Elizabeth E Dreesman, Elizabeth Marie Emma and Matthew Lee Dreesman to Matthew Lee Dreesman, 3961 S. Ridge Road, Oregon, $0.
Robert M Brainerd and Dreama S Brainerd to Steve Maiworm, 507 N. Sangamon Lane, Dixon, $305,000.
James W Shaw, Juanita Shaw, and Juanita D Shaw to Christopher S Fant and Tina A Fant, 8530 N. Kishwaukee Road, Stillman Valley, $280,000.
Quit claim deeds
Haywell LLC to Hre Builders LLC, 522 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, and 516 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, $0.
Patrick Cicogna and Samantha Cicogna to Samantha Cicogna, 15959 E. Rachel Lane, Davis Junction, $0.
Trustees deeds
Edwin G Bushnell, trustee, and Mary B Busnell Lv T to Bushnell’s Walnut Creek Farms LLC, two parcels in Marion Township: 10-16-200-005 and 10-16-200-007, $0.
Old National Bank Trustee and Patricia D Best Tr to Haywell LLC, 522 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, and 516 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, $225,000.
Lisa A Clayton, trustee, and Lisa A Clayton Tr to Brad Strite and Kimberly Strite, 1419 N. Maple Grove Road, Mt. Morris, $1,030,000.
Deeds in trust
Michael E Adamson to Michael E Adamson, trustee, 18352 E. Crill Road, Monroe Center, $0.
Becky J Borchers to Becky J Borchers, trustee, and Becky J Borchers Land Tr2025, 7875 S. Perryville Road, Monroe Center, $0.
Fredrick J McBride to Fredrick J McBride, trustee, and McBride Family Tr, 5101 S. Skare Road, Rochelle, $0.
Fredrick J McBride to Fredrick J McBride, trustee, and McBride Family Tr, 5001 S. Skare Road, Rochelle, $0.
Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office