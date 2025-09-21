Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for Sept. 8-12, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Dale O Nunemaker, trustee, and Dale Owen Nunemaker Trust to Carol J Shank, 16-01-25-200-018, $43,889.

Stormy Jo Douglas to Amanda Claire Page, 517 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $199,500.

Robert L Plummer and R P Lumber Co Inc to Mlr Investments Llc, 2158 State Route 26, Dixon, $300,000.

Tini Montavon to Wyatt C D Atkinson and Jessica M Milligan, 428 W. Cherry St. Compton, $135,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Ethan M Hoyle, Grace L Smith, Grace Smith and Ethan Hoyle, 502 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $158,000.

Humberto Hermosillo to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 502 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $158,000.

Scott J Bailey and Tiffany M Bailey to Todd M Troutman and Jacqueline S Troutman, 708 Spruce St., Dixon, $139,000.

Quit claim deeds

Elizabeth A Finkboner and Elizabeth A Danekas to David Cacique and Jose Morales Hernandez, 703 Paddock, Ashton, $0.

David Cacique and Jose Morales Hernandez to Elizabeth A Finkboner and Elizabeth A Danekas, 610 N. First St., Ashton, $0.

John R Moore and Jerome R Moore to John R Moore, Annette S Moore and James R Moore, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-277-019, $0.

Jerry H Gleason and Laura L Gleason to John Herbst and Dawn Herbst, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-478-002, $13,000.

Rodger Philips and Chris Philips to Herbert Bluder, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-328-036, $0.

Faride K Alzein to Catherine Frances Novella, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-153-045, $0.

Michael E Cardine and Linda D Cardine to Michael E Cardine and Linda D Cardine, 3582 Elva Road, Steward, $0.

Sergio Juarez to Victor Juarez and Tabitha Juarez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-329-015, $0.

Robert Mezo, Deborah Gapinski and Mary Jane Shank to Deborah Gapinski, 608 Cushing St., Dixon, $0.

Helen Finneran, trustee, and Raymond Zukowski Trust to Nicole Zukowski, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-478-036, $0.

Michelle Halper Crow to Gregg P Swanstrom and Joann M Davila, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-428-017, $3,500.

Heidi K Verdon and Gregory D Hickey to Gregory D Hickey, trustee, Heidi K Hickey, trustee, Gregory D Hickey Living Trust and Heidi K Hickey Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-255-010, $0.

Gena Nelson to Gena Nelson and Sherry Munis, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-206-007, $0.

Blue Harmon Iv Llc to Heather Collins and Clifford Collins, 10-13-15-477-006, $0.

Blue Harmon Iv Llc to Kayla A Griffitt and Thomas J Wagoner, 10-13-15-477-006, $0.

Deeds in trust

Linda D Cardine to Linda D Cardine, trustee, and Linda D Cardine Trust, 01-06-12-400-004, 01-06-12-400-005, 01-06-12-400-006, 01-06-15-200-009, $0.

Wanda Gayle Boyle to Wanda Gayle Boyle, trustee, and Wanda Gayle Boyle Trust, 1950 Shady Oaks Road, Amboy, $0.

Fredrick J Mcbride to Fredrick J Mcbride and Mcbride Family Trust, 2096 Blackhawk Lane, Dixon, $0.

Fredrick J Mcbride to Fredrick J Mcbride, trustee, and Mcbride Family Trust, 2798 Conrad Road, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

Tami L Simmons, trustee, Kenneth Joseph Simmons Jr, trustee, and Simmons Family Living Trust to Kenneth J Simmons Jr and Tami L Simmons, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-231-002, $0.

Allen Schmitt, trustee, and Alice Family Schmitt Trust to Mark Schmitt, 16-07-01-300-003, $0.

Chad Humbers, trustee, and James B Humbers Land Trust 101 to Heather Copp, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-252-013, $0.

Laura Skubal, trustee, Karen Skubal, trustee, and Bernice R Skubal Irrevocable Trust to Karen Skubal and Laura Skubal, 2390 Richardson Road, West Brooklyn, $0.

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Amber Blumhoff to Terrisa M Lenox and Brady K Lenox, 28336 Logan St., Rock Falls, $255,000.

Nancy E Matthews to Roxanne Riggin, 1106 W. 5th St., Rock Falls, $190,000.

Christopher Grasso to Crystal L Sparks, 808 W. 5th St., Rock Falls, $73,000.

Edith M Bass and Bradley J Bass to Travis J Day, 2705 Pine St., Rock Falls, $150,000.

Ashley N Insley, formerly known as Ashley N Knox, and Robert E Insley to Christian Temiquel, 623 Grace Ave., Rock Falls, $135,000.

Fisch Properties Llc Series II to Devin Andrew Dunaven, 512 7th Ave., Rock Falls, $107,500.

Gary L Sandrock to Zachary Miller and Emma Miller, one parcel on Rock Ridge Drive, Rock Falls: 17-21-252-020, $30,000.

Aaron Buntjer to Matthew K Shere and Hannah N Hensley, 401 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $130,000.

Jody M Bethel to Cpepp Services Llc, 527 E. Wall St., Morrison, $33,500.

Ralph S Weaver to Jeffery A Tully, one parcel on Erie Road, Erie: 20-09-300-003, $42,500.

Eric J Goodhart and Shelby L Goodhart to Tara Jean Francke and Adam E Francke, 800 13th Ave., Fulton, $197,900.

George M Graham to Charles T Dykstra, trustee, Mardelle Dykstra Trust and Charles T Dykstra Trust, 1009 4th St., Fulton, $76,000.

Cheryle A Colmark to Gary C Stanley, 708 1st Ave., Sterling, $120,000.

Robert W Norman and Margaret Norman to Ryan Eissens Construction Inc, 1101 12th Ave., Fulton, $35,000.

Newrez Llc, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Dba, to Jose M Arrez and Libertad V Arrez, 10440 Hussung Drive, Rock Falls, $80,000.

Linda Ann Vandamme to Linda Ann Vandamme Trust and Walter E Vandamme, trustee, 13-12-400-008, 14-07-300-003 and 14-08-100-004, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Robert A Miller and Bobbie L Beswiek, now known as Bobbie L Miller to Bobbie L Miller, 21176 Balk Lane, Fulton, $0.

Donald E Richards Jr to Steven J Cody, 2809 Kaufman St., Rock Falls, $1,000.

Billy R Council Jr to Corey A Council, one parcel on Elston Road, Fulton: 01-34-104-003, $0.

James W Garvin and Debra Garvin to Gwen Hurd, 655 Sawyer Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Melinda J Vegter to Allan D Brown, 714 12th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

David J Brands, trustee, Diane F Hendrickson, trustee, Robert J Brands Family Trust and Irma J Brands Family Trust to Edward M Murney and Victoria A Murney, 515 Anthony St., Morrison, $199,000.

David A Goodell Trust and Casey L Goodell Trust to Richard E Edge and Gayle L Edge to 203 E. Third St., Prophetstown, $140,000.

Suzanne Padalino Living Trust and Charles M Padalino Living Trust to Kelly J Urrutia, 1401 Avenue A, Rock Falls, $149,000.

Matthew W Prescott Trust to Peter J Harkness and Susan Harkness, 17627 Grandview Drive, $875,000.

Michael K Odonnell, trustee, and Odonnell Family Trust to John Grulkowski and Tammy Grulkowski, 103 Riverview Drive, Albany, $155,000.

Arlene Evelyn Considine Trust to Eric J Goodhart and Shelby L Goodhart, 3460 Stone St., Albany, $221,350.

Deeds

Oralia R Marruffo Estate to Nancy Lyneigh Hummel, 911 Avenue G, Sterling, $72,000.

Mei Gui Huang to Wjth Llc, 726 Main St., Erie, $130,000.

David V Morris Estate to Eric Foutch, 1002 S. Cherry St., Albany, $140,000.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Levi Smith to Maya A Pitts, 1110 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $142,000.

Sergio N Hernandez to Blake Craig, 11071 E. Fisher Road, Rochelle, $170,000.

Hre Builders LLC to Sam Johnson and Alexandra Bagley, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-302-001, $304,000.

Daniel P Bemis to Matthew T Parr, 512 S. Second St., Rochelle, $140,000.

Hre Builders LLC to Amalia Burgess-Johnson and Amalia Burgess Johnson, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-301-004, $302,090.

Nancy S Jordan to Adam Reyna and Abigail Reyna, 116 Crabapple Court, Dixon, and 114 Crabapple Court, Dixon, $500,000.

Angela Maniscalco and Domenico Maniscalco to Mimmo’s Pizza & Catering Company and Mimmos Pizza & Catering Company, 107 E. Main St., Forreston; 111 E. Main St., Forreston; 113 E. Main St., Forreston; and 204 S. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $600,000.

Mount Morris Church Of The Brethren to Assembly Of Christian Churches Inc., 409 W. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $140,000.

Christopher Grove to Samantha F Crawford and Maison N Crawford, 146 Parkview Drive, Oregon, $266,000.

Commercial Equipment Corp. to Raymond Junior Mancilla, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-151-001, $33,500.

Mark Edward Miller and Rebecca Ann Miller to Lavonne S Baker, 4121 W. IL Route 64, Mt. Morris, $125,000.

Amalia M Burgess-Johnson, Amalia M Burgess Johnson and Joshua Daniel Carey to Andreas Schulthess, 314 N. Grove St., Creston, $254,900.

Maison N Crawford and Samantha F Crawford to Gerardo Garcai Jr. and Amelia Bail, 411 Williams Drive, Oregon, $199,900.

Joshua A Hawkins and Kelly Hawkins to Jamie M Stukenberg and Theresa B Stukenberg, 975 W. Cliff Road, Oregon, $339,000.

Elizabeth E Dreesman, Elizabeth Marie Emma and Matthew Lee Dreesman to Matthew Lee Dreesman, 3961 S. Ridge Road, Oregon, $0.

Robert M Brainerd and Dreama S Brainerd to Steve Maiworm, 507 N. Sangamon Lane, Dixon, $305,000.

James W Shaw, Juanita Shaw, and Juanita D Shaw to Christopher S Fant and Tina A Fant, 8530 N. Kishwaukee Road, Stillman Valley, $280,000.

Quit claim deeds

Haywell LLC to Hre Builders LLC, 522 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, and 516 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, $0.

Patrick Cicogna and Samantha Cicogna to Samantha Cicogna, 15959 E. Rachel Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Trustees deeds

Edwin G Bushnell, trustee, and Mary B Busnell Lv T to Bushnell’s Walnut Creek Farms LLC, two parcels in Marion Township: 10-16-200-005 and 10-16-200-007, $0.

Old National Bank Trustee and Patricia D Best Tr to Haywell LLC, 522 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, and 516 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, $225,000.

Lisa A Clayton, trustee, and Lisa A Clayton Tr to Brad Strite and Kimberly Strite, 1419 N. Maple Grove Road, Mt. Morris, $1,030,000.

Deeds in trust

Michael E Adamson to Michael E Adamson, trustee, 18352 E. Crill Road, Monroe Center, $0.

Becky J Borchers to Becky J Borchers, trustee, and Becky J Borchers Land Tr2025, 7875 S. Perryville Road, Monroe Center, $0.

Fredrick J McBride to Fredrick J McBride, trustee, and McBride Family Tr, 5101 S. Skare Road, Rochelle, $0.

Fredrick J McBride to Fredrick J McBride, trustee, and McBride Family Tr, 5001 S. Skare Road, Rochelle, $0.

