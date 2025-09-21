Dixon boys cross country wins Kaneland invite: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Fulton's Owen Van Zuiden putts at the Salley Wessels Varsity Boys Golf Classic on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at Sunset Golf Club in Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys cross country

Dixon wins Kaneland invite: The Dukes tallied 46 points at the Larry Eddington Invitational, comfortably ahead of runner-up Downers Grove North (83). Averick Wiseman clocked a personal-best time of 14:58.65 to take second and Dean Geiger (15:12.91) was fourth for Dixon. Keegan Shirley (15:28.10) was eighth, Alonzo Bautista (16:02.82) was 14th and Westin Conatser (16:12.77) was 18th for the Dukes.

Isaiah Rojop leads Sterling in Geneseo: Rojop clocked a 16:44 to take fifth in the junior boys race for the Golden Warriors. In the senior race, Charles Johnson ran a 17:10.2 to take ninth; Rock Falls’ Ian Finney (17:15.9) was 10th and Gavin Staats was 15th for the Golden Warriors.

Girls cross country

Dixon’s Daniela Lovett takes second in Geneseo: Lovett finished in 18:59.9 as runner-up in the senior girls race and Kamryn Rogers (20:14) was fourth for the Duchesses. Kat Scott (21:25) was 10th for Rock Falls.

Anya Anaya leads Oregon: Anaya ran a 20:40 to take 23rd at Bureau Valley’s Dale Donner Invitational. Elmwood (84) won the invite and Oregon (214) was sixth. E-P (307) was 14th, BV (336) was 15th, Amboy (368) was 18th and Forreston (546) was 22nd.

Rozlyn MOsher (21:13.6) led the Panthers in 34th place.

Boys golf

Forreston wins Salley Wessels Invitational: The Cardinals shot a 315 to edge runner-up Fulton (318) at Sunset Golf Club. Yorkville (334) was third and Byron (340) was fourth. Dixon (346) took fifth, followed by Oregon (350), E-P (373) and Polo (462).

Fulton’s Owen Van Zuiden (73) and Jacob Voss (74) went one-two with Forreston’s Darin Greenfield (75) and Kaden Brown (76) finishing third and fourth. Daylen Rahn (78) was sixth for the Cardinals.

Brody Nicklaus (78) led Dixon and Oregon’s Jackson Messenger (82) tied for ninth. E-P’s Sawyer Copeland (83) tied for 11th.

Grant Hartman leads Sterling in Freeport: Hartman shot a 96 to place 51st as Sterling took 11th as a team. Rockford Boylan won the invite with a 313. Boylan’s Cole Beto and Dakota’s Koehn Lawler each shot a 74.

Rock Falls’ Lucas Porter wins Princeton Invitational: Porter shot a 76 to earn medalist at Chapel Hill Golf Course. Newman shot a 343 to take third, trailing only Mendota (317) and Hall (343). Garet Wolfe led the Comets with an 81 to take fifth and Liam Nicklaus (83) was 12th. The Rockets shot a 366 to take seventh as a team.

Volleyball

Rock Falls takes third at Bradley-Bourbonnais invite: The Rockets had wins over Grayslake North (25-19, 25-17) and Hersher (25-17, 25-13), and fell to B-B (25-20, 25-10) and Beecher (18-25, 25-21, 17-15). Kaltrina Lecaj led RF with 29 kills, Isela Valdivia had 57 digs and Bre Dallgas-Frey had 71 assists.

Fulton goes 2-3 at Clinton Tournament: The Steamers beat Jefferson 25-0, 25-0 and Dubuque 21-11, 22-20. Fulton lost to Wahlert Catholic (25-11, 25-21), Wilton (21-16, 21-10) and Central DeWitt (21-18, 21-13).

Kerby Germann led Fulton with 23 kills, Belle Curley had four aces and Brianne Brennan had 25 assists. Averi Bush led Fulton with 29 digs.

Girls golf

Aniyah Sarver leads Oregon: Sarver shot an 84 to take 14th at the Guilford invite as the Hawks (389) were 11th as a team. Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt (95) was 42nd.