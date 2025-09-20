Fulton Fall Fest arrives Oct. 4

The Fulton Fall Fest kicks off at 8 a.m. Oct. 4 with a 5K run/walk and will include a fitness competition, family friendly events and music near the windmill throughout the day and into the night. (Earleen Hinton)

The Fulton Fall Fest kicks off at 8 a.m. Oct. 4 at Denny O’s Bar, 307 10th Ave., with a 5K run/walk.

All ages are welcome, and prizes will be awarded to all age groups (10 and younger, 11 to 19, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69 and 70 and older). The overall male and female finishers in each age group win $50 and fall-themed prizes for first, second and third place.

The fee is $25 to register. Make checks payable to Fulton Fun Crew and mail to Jean Roeder, 301 Fourth St., No. 7, Fulton, IL 61252. Call 563-249-7629. Race-day registration starts at 7 a.m. Runners can register online at getmeregistered.com.

At 8 a.m., Fulton’s Fittest Competition starts at KT3 Fitness, 912 Fourth St. Scaled and RXd divisions for all fitness levels will be available. For registration details, go to kt3fitness.com/fultonsfittest.

A lot of activities are planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public can shop at local vendors, businesses and food trucks. Adults can visit the beer garden.

The event will feature a best beard contest. The winner will get $400 to donate to a local charity of their choice.

A kids zone and other activities include:

trolley rides to Heritage Canyon & Petting Zoo

bounce houses

corn box

face-painting

pumpkin-painting

Live music will be going most of the day near the windmill, starting with Dan Peart (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), followed by Kelly & Sarah (1 to 4 p.m.) and concluding with the Lynn Allen Band (5 to 8 p.m.).