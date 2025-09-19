Shaw Local

Whiteside County CrimeStoppers donate to Whiteside Area Career Center

Whiteside County Crime Stoppers present a check in Glenda Bruins' honor to WACC's criminal justice program. Pictured (left to right) Crime Stoppers member Sally Douglas, Criminal Justice Coordinator Mike Wolfley, Sheriff John Booker and Chief Alex Chavira.

Whiteside County Crime Stoppers present a check in Glenda Bruins' honor to WACC's criminal justice program. Pictured (left to right) Crime Stoppers member Sally Douglas, Criminal Justice Coordinator Mike Wolfley, Sheriff John Booker and Chief Alex Chavira. (Provided By Whiteside County Crime Stoppers)

By Shaw Local News Network

Whiteside County CrimeStoppers are saddened by the passing of longtime member Glenda Bruins, who dedicated many years to supporting CrimeStoppers and their mission of keeping the community safe.

In her memory, a memorial donation of $5,000 was made to the Whiteside Area Career Center for the criminal justice program. This gift reflects the Bruins’ commitment to helping young people in the community succeed.

CrimeStoppers extends its deepest condolences to the Bruins’ family and friends and are grateful for her many years of service and dedication to Whiteside County.

