Sterling’s Kasey Weeks has 16 kills in win: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Sterling d. United Township 25-22, 19-25, 25-22: Kasey Weeks led Sterling with 16 kills and four blocks as the team snapped a five-game skid. Mya Lira had 16 digs and Sydney Giffin (two aces) 18 assists in the Western Big 6 Conference win.

Riverdale d. Newman 25-19, 25-22: Bella Lanning led the Comets with six kills, and Brooklyn Smith had 15 assists. Lucy Oetting added two kills and 11 digs.

Eastland d. Polo 25-17, 28-26: Keara Kaus had 24 assists, and Trixie Carroll had 22 kills and 10 digs for the Cougars (12-3, 3-0). Morgan McCullough added 16 digs and three assists for Eastland. Laynie Mandrell and Cam Jones each had five kills for Polo.

Fulton d. Ashton-Franklin Center 25-15, 25-16: Haley Smither led the Steamers with eight kills in the win. Averi Bush had three aces, and Jessa Read added six kills for Fulton.

Boys golf

Fulton 156, Pearl City 171: Jacob Voss shot a 34 to earn medalist for the Steamers (8-1). Owen Van Zuiden shot a 40, and three other Fulton golfers shot 41s.

Freeport 171, Sterling 183: Grant Hartman led Sterling with a 41 in the dual setback. Eli Penne added a 46 for the Golden Warriors.

Riverdale 141, Erie-Prophetstown 162: Gavin Vandyke led the Panthers with a 37 to take third in the dual. Rivedale’s Mason Smyser was medalist with a 32.

Newman 170, Mercer County 190: Liam Nicklaus led the Comets with a 41 to earn medalist in the dual win. Garet Wolfe shot a 42 and Joe Morse a 43 for Newman.

Oregon 175, Genoa-Kingston 191: Jackson Messenger led the Hawks with a 39 in the win. Nole Campos and Landon Anderson each shot a 45 at Silver Ridge to tie for second.

Girls golf

Oregon 202, Genoa-Kingston 248: Aniyah Sarver (43) was medalist for Oregon, and Toni Withers (52) was runner-up at Silver Ridge. The Hawks improved to 12-2 on the season.

E-P 181, Sterling 187, Princeton 203: Sterling’s Deyanie Alfaro shot a 41 to earn co-medalist with E-P’s Isabella Johnston. Emily Schwingle (43) was third for Sterling, tying E-P’s Michelle Naftzger.