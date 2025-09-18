E-P wins Three Rivers meet: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

The Erie-Prophetstown golf team is pictured after winning the Three Rivers meet at Byron Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Pictured, left to right, is Sarah Carlson, Baylie Snowden, Michelle Naftzger, Izzy Johnston, Ava Grawe and Taylor Richmond. (Photo contributed by Brad Tichler)

Girls golf

E-P wins TRAC title: Erie-Prophetstown shot a 378 to win the Three Rivers meet title at Byron Hills. Orion (393) was second and Rockridge (400) was third. Newman (448) took eighth.

E-P’s Isabella Johnston was overall medalist with an 85 and Michelle Naftzger tied Orion’s Evelyn Wilbur with an 88 for runner-up. Rounding out the E-P scoring were Baylie Snowden (101) in 12th and Ava Grawe (104) in 15th.

Volleyball

Stockton d. Milledgeville 19-25, 25-22, 25-20: Kennedy Livengood led the Missiles with 17 kills in the loss. Natalie Pilgrim added 20 digs and Kendra Kingsby had seven digs and seven kills. Milledgeville is 10-3 and 2-1 in the NUIC South. Stockton’s Kaydra Wright had 29 assists and two aces, also recording her 1,000th career assist.

Morrison d. Ashton-Franklin Center 25-16, 25-9: On Tuesday, Elle Milnes led the Mustangs with four aces, 10 kills and six digs in the win. Bricelyn Osborn added three aces, eight assists and five digs for Morrison.

Boys golf

Bureau Valley 162, Sterling 190, Rock Falls 190: At Emerald Hill, BV’s Wyatt Novotny shot a 37 to earn medalist. Lucas Porter (40) took second to lead Rock Falls. Sterling was led by Eli Penne’s 43, good for sixth.

Rockford Lutheran 167, Dixon 178: Owen Anderson shot a 37 to earn medalist for RL. Max Kitzman’s 38 was second for Dixon. Daniel Fordham shot a 42 and Brody Nicklaus added a 44 for the Dukes.

Amboy 189, Polo 220: Amboy’s Chase Montavon was medalist with a 43. The Clippers had all five top scores in the win.

Boys cross country

West Carroll wins Eastland invite: The Thunder tallied 34 points as a team, followed by Stockton (40) and Amboy (47). Amboy’s Henry Nichols took first with a time of 16:17,52. West Carroll’s Roscoe Davies (17:13.79) was runner-up.

Girls cross country

Deyanise Nieves leads Eastland: Nieves took third with a time of 24:03.78 for the Cougars. Stockton (30) took first, followed by Amboy (44) and Eastland (46). Grace Althaus was fourth, and Scarlett Payne was fifth for Amboy. Stockton’s Adaleigh Pierce (22:50.6) and Ireland Barrett (23:42.43) took first and second.

Boys soccer

Oregon 8, Rockford Lutheran 0: Steven Guardado and Noah Near each scored two goals for the Hawks (7-6, 4-2 BNC) in the road win. Deryk Withers had two saves in the shutout.

Dixon falls in shootout to Byron: After being tied 2-2 in regulation, Byron won the shootout 3-1 in BNC play. Dixon led 2-0 at halftime in the game.

Girls tennis

Newman 6, Kewanee 1: On Tuesday, the Comets won three singles matches and all three doubles matches in the dual win. Emmy Burger won No. 1 singles 6-1, 7-5. At No. 1 doubles, Elise Vander Bleek and Grace Tobias won 6-2, 6-1.