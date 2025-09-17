Sterling’s Charles Johnson, Rock Falls’ Kat Scott take first: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup

Sterling’s Charles Johnson takes the title Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in the boys race of the Twin Cities Triangular in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Boys cross country

Sterling 20, Rock Falls 27: At Rock Falls, Charles Johnson and Isaiah Rojop finished 1-2 for Sterling at the Twin Cities Triangular. Sterling tallied 20 points and Rock Falls had 37. Ian Finney placed third overall for the Rockets. Newman’s lone runner, freshman Samuel Gascoinge, took 11th.

Girls cross country

Sterling 28, Rock Falls 28: At Rock Falls, Kat Scott took the race for Rock Falls and her teammate Ashley Rodriquez placed third as the Rockets and Golden Warriors tied with 28 points. Lacey Updike took second and Lillian Hauck was fifth for Sterling.

Newman’s Grace King took fourth and Anna Propheter was seventh.

Runners take off at the start of the Twin Cities Triangular meet Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Rock Falls. Newman, Sterling and Rock Falls all competed. (Alex T. Paschal)

Girls volleyball

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Mendota 0: At Mendota, the Panthers improved to 5-0 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference with a 25-19, 25-13 win over the Trojans. E-P improved to 11-2 overall.

Fulton 2, Polo: At Polo, Kerby had another big night with 19 kills as the Steamers took down the Marcos, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22. Brianne Brennen had 17 assists for Fulton (8-3, 1-1 in the Northwest Upstate Illini).

Boys golf

Hall 161, Newman Central Catholic 182, Monmouth-Roseville 186: At Monmouth, Garret Wolfe shot a 44 tying him with Liam Nicklaus for fifth place overall.

Forreston 162, Eastland 169: At Mt. Morris, Kaden Brown shot a 38 and Darin Greenfield and Kendall Erdmann a 41 to lead Forreston in the NUIC. Braden Anderson shot a 37 to earn medalist honors for Eastland.

East Dubuque 160, West Carroll 217: At East Dubuque, Max Knuth was the top finisher for the Thunder with a 50 placing him seventh in the NUIC match.

Warren 174, Amboy 177: At Lena, Chase Montavon shot a 39 and Gage Mumm added a 45 to lead the Clippers in the NUIC match.

Fulton 148, River Ridge 176: At Fulton, Chase Dykstra led a host of Steamer golfers with a one-under 35 as Fulton cruised in the NUIC match. Owen Van Zuiden carded a 36, Jacob Voss a 37 and Dawson Price a 40 for Fulton.

Winnebago 157, Rock Falls 169: At Winnebago, Lucas Porter had the low round of the day for the Rockets with a 39 tying him for second. Alex Johnson added a 41 tying him with teammate Carter Hunter for sixth.

Girls golf

Dixon 214, Rockford Christian 245: Dixon’s Rachel Drew shot a 45 to earn medalist in the dual win. Reese Dambman (51) was second and Zoey Williams (56) was third for the Duchesses.

Girls swimming

Galesburg 110, Sterling 56: At Galesburg, Hazel Pham won the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly to pace the Golden Warriors in the Western Big Six meet.

Girls tennis

Dixon 4, Mendota 1: At Dixon, Brooklyn Arjes won a marathon No. 1 singles match 0-6, 6-0, 10-4 to lead the Duchesses to the nonconference win. Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha won No. 1 doubles for Dixon 6-0, 6-7 (4), 10-1.