Sterling Park District: Westwood Performance introduces Shelby Yonk, expanded programs

Westwood Performance, the Sauk Valley’s center for athletic development and lifelong wellness, has expanded its services and named Shelby Yonk as its new director of human performance.

The additions highlight the facility’s focus on evidence-based training and community wellness, offering new testing opportunities and a clear pathway from recovery to peak performance. Built on five core pillars – personal training, youth sports performance, sports performance, strength and conditioning, and move well – Westwood Performance provides training solutions for individuals of all ages and abilities.

Each program is designed to help clients improve movement, build strength and support long-term health, whether that means preparing a young athlete, enhancing a college competitor’s edge or guiding an adult through safe return to activity.

Westwood Performance designs programs that meet each individual at their current level, with clear, measurable goals to track progress over time. Training sessions range from 30 to 60 minutes and are available for both individuals and partner groups.

For added flexibility, hybrid training options combine in-person coaching with remote guidance. Clients recovering from injury also can take advantage of specialized Return to Play and Post-Physical Therapy programs, which provide a structured bridge between clinical rehabilitation and full athletic readiness.

A signature element of Westwood Performance is the complimentary “First Move” baseline assessment. This free screening introduces new clients to the facility’s performance model by assessing mobility, movement quality and basic fitness markers.

“First Move” also includes a body composition reading using the InBody system. For those who want deeper baseline data, Westwood now offers a full discovery session expanded screen for $50. This in-depth evaluation is tailored for athletes; return-to-play clients; or anyone seeking advanced testing such as VO₂ max estimation, vertical jump height and agility timing. The expanded protocols help guide individualized programming and establish objective metrics for retesting and progress tracking.

Complementing performance testing, Westwood’s Body Composition Analysis packages using InBody are priced at $15 for a single test, $65 for five tests and $120 for 10 tests. The system provides objective measures of body fat percentage, muscle mass and other health determinants, offering a more meaningful view of changes over time than the traditional scale.

Yonk, Westwood’s new director of human performance, brings both academic preparation and applied experience to the role. Yonk holds a Master of Science degree in exercise science and wellness and is a certified strength and conditioning coach. Her background includes training military populations, athletes at multiple levels and the general public. She specializes in crafting programs that bridge longevity and performance, ensuring athletes and nonathletes build functional strength that supports long-term health.

Yonk’s stated vision for Westwood Performance is to create a space where athletes, adults and youths can train with purpose and build strength for life. Under her leadership, the staff will continue to focus on education, measurable outcomes and individualized programming designed to reduce injury risk while improving performance.

Westwood Performance takes a step-by-step approach, starting with a free introductory assessment and progressing to advanced testing and ongoing body composition tracking. This structure ensures every client has a clear path forward, whether the goal is peak athletic performance, safe recovery from injury or simply building a healthier lifestyle.

With expert coaching, proven tools and a supportive environment, Westwood is dedicated to helping people perform at their best – today and for years to come. For more information on programming, session scheduling and discovery/testing appointments, call Westwood at 815-622-6201.

Nora Reuter is the Sterling Park District’s marketing manager.