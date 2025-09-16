OSF Saint Katharine in Dixon to host free peripheral artery disease screenings, health fair

To raise awareness and promote early detection of peripheral artery disease, OSF Saint Katharine will host a community health fair from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center, Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., in Dixon. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center)

Peripheral artery disease is a common yet often under-diagnosed circulatory condition that affects millions of Americans. PAD occurs when narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs, most commonly the legs, due to a buildup of plaque.

To raise awareness and promote early detection of PAD, OSF Saint Katharine will host a community health fair from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 24, at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center, Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., in Dixon.

This free event will feature:

Free blood pressure checks

Free ABI screenings to assess for PAD

Health information and resources from OSF experts in primary care, podiatry, cardiology, wound care and nutrition

Symptoms of PAD may include leg pain while walking, numbness, weakness, coldness in the lower leg or foot, and slow-healing sores. However, many individuals with PAD experience no symptoms at all.

Risk factors for PAD include smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity. Those with a family history of cardiovascular disease are also at higher risk.

Early detection is key to managing PAD and preventing serious complications such as heart attack, stroke or limb loss. One of the most effective diagnostic tools is the Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI), a simple, noninvasive test that compares blood pressure in the ankle and arm to assess blood flow.