United Way volunteers lend a hand during Day of Caring in Lee, Ogle counties

United Way of Lee County & United Way of Ogle County hosted their annual Day of Caring on Saturday, Sept. 13, by bringing together volunteers from across Lee and Ogle counties to make a difference in the community.
This year’s event saw more than 125 volunteers roll up their sleeves to complete 23 projects in just three hours, providing over 200 hours of community service in a single morning.
In Lee County, volunteers worked at:
- The Dixon: Historic Theatre to complete a cleaning project
- Goodfellows to help organize their giveaway donations
- Dixon PADS to help organize items at the men’s shelter
- Open Sesame to help paint bathrooms and clean up their garden
- Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery to help organize items at the Legacy Home
- Woodlawn Arts Academy to help with paint projects
- Sinnissippi Centers to help landscape at two locations
- Dixon riverfront to help landscape
- Lowell Park Road cleanup to help pick up trash
- Franklin Creek Conservation Association to help stain a fence and do landscaping
- City Park in Amboy to paint picnic tables
- Oakwood Cemetery to organize and clean the mausoleum
- Dixon Public Library to organize books and clean the Mini Food Center
- Clipper Kiddies Preschool to help shingle their playhouse
- United Way of Lee County cleaning and organizing the Free Little Libraries
In Ogle County, volunteers partnered with:
- Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County to complete a yard cleanup for a local veteran
- Bread of Life Food Pantry for a cleaning project
- HOPE of Ogle County to help clean and organize their facilities
“Day of Caring is such a powerful example of what we can achieve when we come together,” said Ashley Richter, executive director of United Way of Lee County and United Way of Ogle County. “The time and energy given by our volunteers makes a real impact for local nonprofits and strengthens our entire community.”
For more information about United Way of Lee County and how to get involved, visit www.unitedwayofleecounty.org. For more information on United Way of Ogle County, visit www.uwogle.org.