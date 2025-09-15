United Way volunteers lend a hand during Day of Caring in Lee, Ogle counties

Between explorations of interesting bugs and insects, Kam Horton, 7, of Dixon helps clear up the garden Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, during United Way of Lee County’s Day of Caring. (Alex T. Paschal)

United Way of Lee County & United Way of Ogle County hosted their annual Day of Caring on Saturday, Sept. 13, by bringing together volunteers from across Lee and Ogle counties to make a difference in the community.

Volunteering for Sauk Valley Bank, Sarah Cleary (left) and Kathy Medema dig into their work Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Open Sesame’s Lincoln School in Dixon. Volunteers from the bank and the Reagan Mass Transit District cleaned up the school’s vegetable garden as part of United Way of Lee County’s Day of Caring. The garden teaches the youngsters the art of growing plus helps supply food to the families and local food pantry. (Alex T. Paschal)

This year’s event saw more than 125 volunteers roll up their sleeves to complete 23 projects in just three hours, providing over 200 hours of community service in a single morning.

In Lee County, volunteers worked at:

The Dixon: Historic Theatre to complete a cleaning project

Goodfellows to help organize their giveaway donations

Dixon PADS to help organize items at the men’s shelter

Open Sesame to help paint bathrooms and clean up their garden

Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery to help organize items at the Legacy Home

Woodlawn Arts Academy to help with paint projects

Sinnissippi Centers to help landscape at two locations

Dixon riverfront to help landscape

Lowell Park Road cleanup to help pick up trash

Franklin Creek Conservation Association to help stain a fence and do landscaping

City Park in Amboy to paint picnic tables

Oakwood Cemetery to organize and clean the mausoleum

Dixon Public Library to organize books and clean the Mini Food Center

Clipper Kiddies Preschool to help shingle their playhouse

United Way of Lee County cleaning and organizing the Free Little Libraries

In Ogle County, volunteers partnered with:

Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County to complete a yard cleanup for a local veteran

Bread of Life Food Pantry for a cleaning project

HOPE of Ogle County to help clean and organize their facilities

“Day of Caring is such a powerful example of what we can achieve when we come together,” said Ashley Richter, executive director of United Way of Lee County and United Way of Ogle County. “The time and energy given by our volunteers makes a real impact for local nonprofits and strengthens our entire community.”

For more information about United Way of Lee County and how to get involved, visit www.unitedwayofleecounty.org. For more information on United Way of Ogle County, visit www.uwogle.org.