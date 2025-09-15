Shaw Local

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Katie Baker on Lee County 4-H chapters

Fifth graders check out a tractor Friday, April 25, 2025, during Ag Expo at the Lee County 4H Fairgrounds.

Fifth graders check out a tractor Friday, April 25, 2025, during Ag Expo at the Lee County 4H Fairgrounds. (Alex T. Paschal)

By John Sahly
Listen to "Talk-Line: Katie Baker on Lee County 4-H chapters" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for Sept. 15 featured Lee County Extension 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator Katie Baker discussing re-enrollment and participation in the 10 Lee County 4-H chapters.

Plus: a “shout-out” to those 4-H members wanting to participate as a 4-H Federation member offering extra opportunities, National 4-H Week in October and a “Kids In The Kitchen SPIN Club” starting in October.

