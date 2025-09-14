Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for Sept. 1-5, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Christ A Kallas II to Francisco F Gaytan, Francisco Gaytan, Azucena G Gaytan and Elva Azudena G Gaytan, N. 240 East Ave., Amboy.

Jessie Brown, Linda K Brown, Kay Brown, Connie Nehring, Joseph Brown Jr and Sherry Koch to Clifford A Collins and Heather J Collins, 302 S. First St., Harmon, $50,000.

Chaz Richard to Aj Homes Llc and Thomas Hartnett, 313 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $2,500.

George F Covert and Peggy Covert to Mario J Sanchez, 706 Washington Ave., Dixon, $270,000.

Dawn D Hodge to Joshua J Pottorff, 1600 Chicago St., Dixon, $140,000.

Dixon Land Group Llc to Dixon Gateway Plaza Two Llc, 1611 S. Galena, Dixon, $0.

Dixon Land Group Llc to Dixon Gateway Plaza One Llc, 1671 S. Galena, Dixon, $0.

James G Carter and Jennifer A Carter to Elizabeth D Mayes, 2108 Factory St., Dixon, $0.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Peyton N Brown, 247 W. Maple St., Franklin Grove, $130,000.

Greg Fischer to Brian D Blaine, trustee, Brian D Blaine Trust, Amanda M Blaine, trustee, and Amanda M Blaine Trust, 08-20-34-200-008, $7,500.

Alejandro Perez-Flores to Baldomero Cruz Cruz, one parcel Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-428-062, $17,000.

Wendy S Wickens and William J Powers to Steven R Scully, 311 1/2 W. Graham St., Dixon, $142,000.

Elsie Vazquez to Brandon Emilio Garcia and Peyton Taylor Ellstrom, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-330-023, $30,000.

Angel L Vazquez and Eunice Vazquez to Jorge Rodriguez Jr and Belinda Rodriguez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: $14,000.

John S Nolan to Liliana Melara, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-255-041, $25,500.

Laura T Underhile to Spencer J Johnson and Emily Johnson, 839 Riverside Drive, Dixon, $320,000.

Spencer Jacob Johnson to Ann J Schultz, 2073 Grand Detour, Dixon, $249,900.

William R Crowson to Sandra K Trader, 1535 Eadens Place, Dixon, $154,900.

Arland J Pappas and Michelle L Pappas to Tracy Lynn Clausel and Wendy Nicole Clausel, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-255-011, $19,000.

Stacy Bullock and Kori Bullock to Paw Paw Properties Llc, 316 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $60,000.

James M Wickert and Nadine K Wickert to Allen W Wickert and Cheri L Wickert, 401 Hancock Ave., Dixon, $120,000.

Quit claim deeds

Inga K Washelesky to Timmothy Kinmon and Suzanne Kinmon, 1812 Factory St., Dixon, $0.

John Berrios and Marco Munoz to John Berrios and Nuvia Y Berrios, 119 W. Division, Amboy, $0.

Demi Becker and Dennis Becker to Demi Becker, 408 S. Washington Ave., Amboy, $0.

Demi Becker and Dennis Becker to Demi Becker, 901 Walnut Ave., Dixon, $0.

Kenneth R Luisi and Michael Luisi to Natalie R Meletsis, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-205-046, $0.

Krzysztof Rafacz and Monika Rafacz to Monika A Rafacz, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-179-028, $0.

Steven R Apple to Steven R Apple and Lisa N Apple, 12-14-13-100-008 and 12-14-13-100-011, $0.

Todd M Troutman, Nathaniel J Grossman, and Jacqueline S Troutman to Todd M Troutman and Jacqueline S Troutman, 823 S. College Ave., Dixon, $0.

Carmela Gonzalez and Alvaro Zavala to Joseph Maldonado and Elida Maldonado, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-376-034, $0.

Mary Jane Swedberg to Harmon Farm Llc, 09-19-02-200-001 and 09-19-03-400-001, $0.

Mary Jane Swedberg to Harmon Farm Llc, 09-19-02-200-001 and 09-19-03-400-001, $0.

Steven Schneider to Luis Rivera, 1703 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove, $30,000.

Suzanne Schafman to John Yelton, Cheryl Yelton, Lloyd Yelton and Shawna Yelton, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-407-015, $0.

Trustees deeds

Robert A Dewey II, trustee, and Robert Allen Dewey Revocable Living Trust, to Robert E Logan and Janelle F Delhotal Logan, 02-15-15-427-001, $179,000.

John S Hofmann, co-trustee, Joyce E Hofmann, co-trustee, and Hofmann Family Trust to Kendra Considine, trustee, and Kendra Considine Trust, 706 E. Fellows St., Dixon, $460,000.

Tamsin J Shaw, trustee, Thomas D Shaw, trustee, Tamsin J Shaw, trustee, to Liandro G Arellano Jr and Jamie M Arellano, 310 N. Jefferson, Dixon, $523,000.

Deeds in trust

Matthew E Thompson to Matthew E Thompson, trustee, and Matthew E Thompson Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-429-026, $0.

Mitch A Wakeley to Mitch A Wakeley, trustee, and Mitch A Wakeley Trust, 218 W. Morgan St., Dixon, $0.

Norma M Kellen to Nancy Reglin, trustee, and Norma Kellen Trust, 1970 Illinois Route 26, Dixon, $0.

Joseph F Venier to Joseph F Venier, trustee, and Joseph F Venier Trust #1, 1118 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $0.

Robert P Wolf and Cindy A Wolf to Robert P Wolf, trustee, Cindy A Wolf, trustee, and Wolf Family Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-129-018, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Roman Raul Reyes and Raquel Zamora, now known as Raquel Reyes, to Edward C Vock and Zully A Vock, 30915 Tanner Drive, Sterling, $500,000.

David Hughie Widener and Jean Mockrud Widener to Nancy K Newman, 3307 B Street, Rock Falls, $115,000.

Sheryl A Beien to Andrew J Schott and Melissa D Schott, one parcel on 15th Avenue, Sterling: 11-22-410-005, $5,000.

Zachary M Holmes and Lauren T Wiersema to Judith A Bushman and Christine M Bushman, 2211 12th Ave., Sterling, $210,000.

Allyn Davenport and Martha Davenport to Donna Wagenecht, Dean Davenport and Michael Davenport, 15439B Henry Road, Morrison, $0.

Cole C Young and Ariel E Young to Helga Huizenga, one parcel on Lakeside Drive, Erie, 20-06-226-010, $25,000.

Christopher Green and Emily Green to Bruce M Raymond and Ainsley J Yingling, 709 Avenue B, Sterling, $100,000.

Frank V Fritz and Jeri Lynne Fritz to Sarita A Cortes, 805 Thome Court, Rock Falls, $50,000.

Cole D Brinkmeier and Kieli Brinkmeier to Anthony J Heinitz and Rebecca Heinitz, 1007 N. Bluff St., Albany, $232,000.

Janice Lynn Calsyn to James R Shamp and Starr C Shamp, 15611 Willow Court, Sterling, $244,000.

Erin M Sanders and Emily F Sanders to Brian E Bohnhoff, 413 E. North St., Morrison, $70,000.

Ryl Parsons and Ronald D Parsons to Annamarie E Daniel, 407 23rd Ave., Fulton, $104,900.

Raymond R Wallander and Holly J Wallander to Edward Clayton Barnett and Tressa Wallace, 9669 Garden Plain Road, Morrison, $270,000.

Dewey R Beggs and Penny J Beggs to Michael H Bliss and Kelle R Bliss, 22716 Polo Road, Sterling, $10,000.

Lena Janan Vandrew, formerly known as Janan Merfeld, and Harold E Vandrew to Kevin Lee Rutherford, 24194 Hillcrest Drive, Sterling, $225,000.

Sandra P Dziedzic and John L Roehrick III to Marco Calderas and Roberta R Ramirez, 801 W. 7th St., Sterling, $20,000.

James A Wancket to James P Thompson, 3101 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $185,000.

Peggy S Blase and Russell E Blase to Zachary M Holmes and Lauren T Holmes, 1800 38th Ave., Sterling, $285,000.

Lynn L Patten, Julie A Allen, and Lori E Patten to Joseph A Kuehl and Brittnie J Chavez Kuehl, 401 Ash Ave., Morrison, $125,000.

Jeffrey Hinton and Deann Hinton to Evan Scanlan and Katelynn Scanlan, 203 N. Lincoln St., Tampico, $25,000.

Richard L Halsten and Cynthia K Halsten to Michele Warren, 2107 10th Ave., Sterling, $275,000.

Thomas P Wyatt to Triston A Shaw and Angelina Marie Trujillo, 2817 Walnut St., Rock Falls, $75,000.

Robert Anderson to Dallas Shippert and Paige Wilson, 803 Ave. C, Sterling, $120,000.

Julie K Mashaw to Krystal Ann Yeager, 1207 4th Ave., Sterling, $111,000.

Thomas Kurian and Agnes T Kurian to Mercedes Sanchez, 1405 1st Ave., Sterling, $265,000.

David L Siex and Sharon Lee Siex to Gail Dancey, 2011 16th Ave., Sterling, $168,000.

Paula R Garcia, formerly known as Paula R Vasquez and now known as Paula R Weaver, to Cael Sanders, 306 E. 9th St., Rock Falls, $155,000.

Sharon E Hostetler, trustee, James W Hostetler Trust and Sharon E Hostetler Trust to Chris Martin and Karen Martin, one parcel in Hahnaman Township: 23-31-200-004, $0.

Sharon E Hostetler, trustee, Sharon E Hostetler Trust, and James W Hostetler Trust to Rodney Hostetler and Beverly Hostetler, two parcels in Hahnaman Township: 23-28-100-010 and 23-29-300-003, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Christina Meador to Nicole Krips and Linden E Speers, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-17-452-012, $0.

Kristopher J Church and Nancy A Church, formerly known as Nancy A Arians, to Nancy A Church and Kristopher J Church, 40 Meadow Lane, Prophetstown, $0.

Pamela S Nice to Pamela S Nice Trust, three parcels on Blue Goose Road, Sterling, $0.

Kelly Gang Llc to Kg Realty Group Llc, 1608 E. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Oscar E Cortez and Joleen M Cortez to Bradley S Scheidecker, 1002 W. 13th St., Sterling, $45,000.

Frank Strader to Gilbert D Walters Jr, one parcel on Hoover Road, Deer Grove: 23-27-301-005, $10,000.

Paul J Feldt, Heather J Eshelman, Laura J Hook and Brian J Feldt to Benjamin R Eshelman and Heather J Eshelman, two parcels on Bunker Hill Road, Fulton, 07-35-100-004 and 07-35-100-005, $0.

Sharon E Hostetler, trustee, Sharon E Hostetler Trust and James W Hostetler Trust to Jesse Hostetler, trustee, Kendra Hostetler, trustee, and Hostetler Family Trust, three parcels in Hahnaman Township: 23-28-100-007, 23-28-100-009 and 23-28-300-001, $0.

Trustees deeds

Larry G Mccormick Trust, Mary R Mccormick Trust, and Larry G Mccormick, trustee, to Terry Wolf Construction Inc, one parcel on East 21st Street, Sterling: 11-15-302-011, $27,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Dana J Norup and Saul R Schoon to Carol C Snyder, 766 Birch St., Byron, $370,000.

Four Biz LLC to 208 Properties LLC, 107 E. Dixon St., Polo, $745,000.

Jennifer K Helms and Joshua K Helms to Kris Machajewski and Dennis Machajewski, 724 N. Hampton Drive, Byron, $368,000.

Richard Halstead and Melane Halstead to Ernest Daugherty and Janet Daugherty, 760 N. Fieldcrest Drive, Byron, $297,900.

John Cesarone to David C Speed and Barbara J Speed, 205 N. High St., Kings, $272,000.

Gary R Matthews to Ryan Thruman and Abigail Penticoff, 303 Pearl St., Baileyville, $242,000.

Oleg Gurevich to Yurii Karabinovych, two parcels in Grand Detour, 21-12-400-018 and 21-13-200-003, $477,000.

Creston Commons LLC to Village of Creston, one property in Dement Township, 25-23-301-010 and 25-23-404-003, $0.

Aaron Dennis to Phil Hollingsworth and Stacey Burke, 1020 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $185,000.

Countryside Village II LLC to Countryside Villages Owner LLC, 907 N. Second St., Rochelle, $4,475,800.

Bryan D Watson to Ethan Walker and Kaitlyn Roth, 208 W. First St., Mt. Morris, $174,000.

Quit claim deeds

Alan Greene, trustee, and Greene Family Trust to Kevin A Greene, 826 W. Jennie Lane, Oregon, $0.

Mtr Properties LLC to Omar Oropesa, 414 Chippewa Lane, Dixon, $0.

Mtr Properties LLC to Jesse Lee Rigg, 401 Wild Rice Lane, Dixon, $0.

Mtr Properties LLC to Basil Bisiolu, 321 Otter Trail Lane, Dixon, $0.

Mtr Properties LLC to Omar Oropesa, 215 Crabapple Court, Dixon, $0.

Mtr Properties LLC to Matthew Emory Mayner, 217 Deer Paint Drive, Dixon, $0.

Richard D Williams, Deceased By Heir, and Marilyn J Williams, Deceased By Heir, to David Adams and Audrey E Adams, 7601 E. McGregor Road, Byron, $0.

Kimberly A Himes to Timothy K Oudekerk, 1856 E. Town Line Road, Leaf River, $0.

Deeds in trust

Joylene K Roberts to Joylene K Roberts, trustee, and Joylene K Roberts Lv Tr, 1917 N Brookville Road, Polo, and one parcel in Buffalo Township, 14-22-100-006, $0.

Trustees deeds

Alan L Wetzel, trustee, Alan L Wetzel Tr, Anne L Wetzel, trustee, and Anne L Wetzel Tr to Austin D Luepkes, 611 N. Allison Circle, Byron, and 410 N. Mineral St., Byron, $280,000.

Dennis C Harms, trustee, and Harms Tr2002 to Captains Cabin Inc. and Captain’s Cabin Inc., four parcels in Marion Township: 10-01-381-008, 10-01-381-009, 10-01-381-014 and 10-01-381-015, $30,000.

Brett Johnson, trustee, and Dbj Tr693 to Insko Properties LLC, 217 E. Third. St., Byron, $305,000.

Patrick C O’Brien, trustee, Doreen O’Brien, trustee, and Patrick C & Doreen O’Brien Irrev Tr to Frank Criscione, 420 N. Chestnut St., Byron, $111,000.

David L Standley, trustee, Elizabeth A Standley, trustee, and David L & Elizabeth A Standley Tr to Andrew Reiter and Doria Reiter, 325 N. Lafayette St., Byron, $0.

Beverly J Coffman, trustee, and Coffman Tr101 to Beverly J Coffman, trustee, Coffman Residuary Tr101 and Beverly J Coffman Tr, 8178 W. Pines Road, Polo, 2303 S. Lowell Park Road, Polo, and 8178 W. Pines Road, Polo, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office