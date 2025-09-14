Nature in Nachusa exhibition opens Sept. 17 in Dixon

The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First St., in downtown Dixon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Nature in Nachusa exhibition opens Sept. 17 and runs through Oct. 18 at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., in Dixon. The opening reception and awards presentation will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19.

Nature in Nachusa features the prairie lands and wildlife of the Midwest. This exhibition aims to highlight the biological beauty of Nachusa Grasslands, a wildlife preserve located in Lee County.

Artists are invited to submit 2-D and 3-D work that captures Nachusa Grasslands or the local beauty of nature.

This is a juried exhibition. Artists must download an entry form and email their submission pieces to director@nextpictureshow.org. The entry deadline is Sept. 17.