Judge maintains release conditions for Dixon man charged with disseminating images of child sex abuse

A Lee County judge ruled Thursday, Sept. 11, to maintain the several pretrial release conditions previously imposed on a Dixon man accused of disseminating images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Heath A. Knipple, 46, was charged with six counts of Class X felony dissemination of images of child sex abuse, each listing the victim as younger than 13, after FBI investigators searched his residence July 2. He pleaded not guilty July 23 and also waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

At a preliminary hearing, a judge determines if there is enough evidence to proceed toward a trial. Waiving that hearing means the case will continue through the courts without that determining factor.

Knipple appeared before Lee County Judge Matthew T. Klahn on Thursday for a status hearing with his defense attorney, James Mertes of Sterling. Klahn filled in for Lee County Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert, who is presiding over the case but was unable to be there.

Assistant Attorney General Shannon M. O’Brien told Klahn the Illinois Attorney General’s Office - which is prosecuting the case for the state - is still in the discovery process.

Discovery is a formal procedure where information about the case is exchanged by both sides to prepare for trial.

O’Brien said they’re through the “first wave” and have more things coming, including body cam footage from FBI investigators who “assisted with the execution of the search warrant.”

O’Brien also said she plans “to convey an offer” to the defense sometime soon and requested that Knipple’s pretrial release conditions remain intact until the next hearing. There was no objection from Mertes.

Knipple is scheduled to next appear in court at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 in front of Ackert.

Following Knipple’s arrest July 2, he was held in the Whiteside County Jail until Klahn allowed his release under several conditions at a detention hearing July 7.

At that hearing, Klahn said the prosecution and defense “made this a very, very difficult decision” and filed a written statement explaining his ruling.

[ Judge explains why Dixon man charged with disseminating child sex abuse images released from jail ]

Under Illinois law, the state must show that “no condition or combinations of conditions can mitigate” the safety threat a defendant poses on the public, according to 725 ILCS 5/110-6.1.

In Klahn’s statement, he wrote that he ruled for release “because there is a combination of conditions that can mitigate” the safety concern and referenced several other similar Illinois cases.

The conditions of Knipple’s release include GPS monitoring, no contact with anybody under the age of 18, no access to any electronics or the internet and he is not allowed to be present at any schools, daycares, or events that are designed for the participation or benefit of minors. The four adult family members in Knipple’s home also signed affidavits stating they’ll password protect all their devices and not allow Knipple access to the devices or passwords.

The charges against Knipple stem from a cybertip by an online messenger platform that reported a user for sharing and uploading seven videos and images matching those of known files with child sex abuse images. Knipple was identified as the messenger account holder through IP addresses, according to court documents.

On July 2, during an interview with law enforcement, Knipple “admitted to disseminating child pornography on multiple group chats and during conversations in the KIK [messaging] platform. The defendant estimates he shared less than 10 child pornography videos and images via KIK,” according to the probable cause affidavit filed by the IAG.

The offenses are all alleged to have occurred on June 27, 2024, according to Lee County court documents, and each charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison if Knipple is convicted.