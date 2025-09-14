Dixon’s Brody Nicklaus takes eighth: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys golf

Dixon’s Brody Nicklaus takes eighth: Nicklaus led the Dukes with a 75 to take eighth and Gunner Kastner (78) was 18th at the Rockford East tournament. Dixon shot a 320 to tie for sixth with Winnebago. Boylan Catholic won the event with a 302 and Riverdale (306) was runner-up.

Sterling (17th) was led by Grant Hartman’s 85.

Fulton wins Kewanee invite: The Steamers tallied a 296 as Jacob Voss (71) took first and Owen Van Zuiden (73) was runner-up. Chase Dykstra (75) was sixth and Dawson Price (77) was fourth.

Forreston (322) was third, Erie-Prophetstown (352) was 10th and Amboy (363) was 12th.

Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny (73) tied for second and Forreston’s Kaden Brown (74) was fourth. Darin Greenfield (78) tied for ninth for the Cardinals.

Volleyball

Fulton wins Byron invite: The Steamers beat Eastland 26-24, 25-21 in the championship match. Fulton also swept Dakota, Pecatonica and Winnebago. The Steamers beat Genoa-Kingston 16-25, 25-20, 15-13. In the five wins, Kerby Germann led the team with 59 kills and had 33 digs. Zoe Kunau had nine aces, 47 assists and Brianne Brennan had 59 assists, five aces.

Eastland (11-3) took second after wins over Forreston, Rock Falls, Pearl City and Milledgeville. Keara Kaus also eclipsed 1,000 career assists for the Cougars.

The Rockets took fifth with wins over Pearl City, Forreston, Byron and Pecatonica. Addison Miller had 18 blocks, Miley Bickett (39 digs) had 86 assists, Kaltrina Lecaj (36 kills) had 50 digs and Isela Valdivia had 47 didgs.

Girls golf

E-P takes third in Kewanee: The Panthers tallied 402 points to finish behind Rockford Lutheran (369) and Byron (384). Baylie Snowden (96) took sixth, Michelle Naftzger (100) was seventh, Ava Grawe (102) was ninth and Isabella Johnston (104) was 10th for E-P.

Girls tennis

Dixon splits: In a 6-1 setback to Batavia, Brooklyn Arjes won her No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-0. The Duchesses (8-2) beat Hoffman Estates 5-2 as Arjes swept No. 1 singles again. In No. 2 doubles, Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha won 6-0, 6-0.

Boys soccer

Alleman 5, Dixon 0: The Dukes (2-4) had a two-game win streak snapped after the setback to the Pioneers (7-2-1).

Girls cross country

Daniela Lovett leads Dixon: Lovett clocked an 18:38.8 to take 19th at the First to the Finish Invitational in Peoria to lead the Duchesses. Kamryn Rogers (18:53.3) was 27th for Dixon.