Ultimate Tailgate Chili Cookoff & Rib Competition is Sunday in Dixon

The Ultimate Tailgate Chili Cookoff & Rib Competition is Sunday, Sept. 14, in the Beanblossom parking lot on River Street in downtown Dixon.

Chili for the crowd, ribs for the judges, and football on the big screen. The Bears face their rivals, the Lions, at noon, streaming live outdoors while the Beanblossom parking lot fills with good food and great energy.

Sample chili from local and traveling teams (while supplies last). Watch pitmasters battle it out with their best ribs (competition only). Downtown bars will have specials.

Admission is $5 for a ticket to one of Dixon’s favorite fall traditions.

Next month

One of the biggest events of the year is coming soon to Dixon. The Scarecrow Festival happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18. Get ready for six blocks of fun in downtown.

Enjoy vendors, activities, and fall fun for all ages. Vendor inquiries are now being accepted.

Dixon City Market

A special pop-up edition of Dixon City Market is occurring from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 on the riverfront.

Enjoy shopping from favorite vendors, soaking up the community vibes, and jamming to live music from Bobbi White.

Don’t miss this bonus chance to celebrate local flavors, creativity, and connection before the summer season is over.