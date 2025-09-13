Shaw Local

Friends of the Hennepin Canal hike is Sunday

Several original iron truss bridges still stand along the Hennepin Canal, such as this one at Lock 17.

The Hennepin Canal (Julie Barichello)

By Shaw Local News Network

This month’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal hike will be held on Sunday, Sept. 14, and will travel from Bridge 17A to Bridge 15. The hike is 4.8 miles long and has been named the “Water Snake.”

Participants will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Bridge 15 (Sheffield Visitor’s Center main parking lot), where the group will be shuttled to Bridge 17A to begin the hike. The Hennepin Canal Parkway Visitor Center is located just west off Route 40, south of Interstate I-80 (exit 54) and north of the Routes 6/34 and Route 40 intersection.

Membership in the Friends of the Hennepin Canal is not needed to participate and there is no fee for the hike. Please remember to dress weather-appropriate.

For more information, contact the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.

