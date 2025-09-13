Dixon Stage Left finds matching donor for tin ceiling project fundraising

Dixon Stage Left has found an anonymous donor who has agreed to match the 50 at $50 in 50 Days campaign. Any donation the public makes will be counted double through the end of this fundraising effort.

While renovations continue on DSL’s new building, they are raising funds to restore the vintage tin ceiling. This renovation will keep the historical aesthetic of the theater and will be the first thing that welcomes the community into the lobby and lounge.

When the fundraising concludes, DSL will be randomly drawing for a pair of tickets to its next murder mystery dinner show in November, “Cakes, Candles, & Murder”, from the donors to this campaign.

The campaign ends Oct. 1. Donations can be made by going to https://givebutter.com/0rce6q.

Dixon Stage Left is located at 105 S. Peoria Ave.