Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Dixon Stage Left finds matching donor for tin ceiling project fundraising

50 in $50 campaign funds to be matched by unknown benefactor

Dixon Stage Left has moved from around the corner to the new location at 105 S. Peoria Ave. in Dixon. The theater is asking for 100 donations of $100 to help defray the cost of the renovation.

Dixon Stage Left (Alex T. Paschal)

By Shaw Local News Network

Dixon Stage Left has found an anonymous donor who has agreed to match the 50 at $50 in 50 Days campaign. Any donation the public makes will be counted double through the end of this fundraising effort.

While renovations continue on DSL’s new building, they are raising funds to restore the vintage tin ceiling. This renovation will keep the historical aesthetic of the theater and will be the first thing that welcomes the community into the lobby and lounge.

When the fundraising concludes, DSL will be randomly drawing for a pair of tickets to its next murder mystery dinner show in November, “Cakes, Candles, & Murder”, from the donors to this campaign.

The campaign ends Oct. 1. Donations can be made by going to https://givebutter.com/0rce6q.

Dixon Stage Left is located at 105 S. Peoria Ave.

DixonSauk ValleySauk Valley MediaSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois