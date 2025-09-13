Dixon residents turn out in tribute to Charlie Kirk; lawmakers say violence must stop

State Rep. Brad Fritts speaks to the crowd during a vigil to remember Charlie Kirk on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at the Old Lee County Courthouse in Dixon. (Brandon Clark)

A large crowd gathered on the lawn of the Old Lee County Courthouse in Dixon on Friday evening, Sept. 12, to mourn the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot Wednesday while speaking at a university event in Utah. People turned out to the Dixon event to pray and hear from their local legislators as they paid tribute to Kirk.

Kirk’s assassination is drawing national attention because of his influence in conservative politics and his ties to President Trump, as well as broader concerns about rising political violence across the country.

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, told the crowd that as they move forward, they must not do so with fists or violence, but with public discourse and conversations that champion the truth, not with hate nor divisiveness, but in “an open and understanding and compassionate way.”

He said the next step is to push forward as “Charlie would want us to do.”

State Sen. Li Arellano addresses a crowd on Friday, Sept. 12, at the Old Lee County Courthouse in Dixon during a vigil paying tribute to the late Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was fatally shot Wednesday. (Brandon Clark)

State Sen. Li Arellano, R-Dixon, also made remarks to the crowd in which he addressed the need for violence to stop.

“Why we’re all gathered here today is we are looking for answers,” he said. “And we are looking for answers from political leaders or from government or from society, not understanding that especially in America, of all places, we are the government. We are the community. We are the leaders and it comes in through us.”

He referred to his military service and said he knows what it looks like when the discourse fails, and the politics fail and the answer is to “assassinate a leader that you don’t agree with”.

“I’m here to tell you that kind of violence is contagious,” he said. “Political violence has a special form of danger.”

Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home Program Director Kyle Ferrebee helped organize the vigil after hearing from community members who were shaken by the news. He said the gathering grew out of a desire for people to mourn together and to affirm what they want their community to stand for.

“I was really glad we could come together and say, ‘This is not who we are. This is where we want to be. This is what we believe, this is what we aspire for,’” Ferrebee said.

Ferrebee read a statement from Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins, who told Shaw Local earlier in the day that he would not be able to attend the event in person and said his remarks would be directed toward the need to stop the violence.

“My statement is for any type of violence. It’s not a political statement in any way, shape or form,” Bivins told Shaw Local. “I was informed that it was a prayer vigil for our country. I’m a man of faith, and I will always support the community in any prayer event.”

Bivins went on to say that no matter what a person believes, they should have the freedom and support to express themselves.

Earlier Friday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox identified Tyler Robinson, 22, as the suspect in Kirk’s shooting. Robinson was arrested late Thursday, ending a day-and-a-half manhunt.

According to an Associated Press report, Robinson, of Washington, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice, all felonies, according to a probable cause statement filed in court and released Friday. A judge ordered that he be held without bail.