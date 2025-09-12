Sauk Valley residents gathering in Dixon tonight to mourn Charlie Kirk, speak against violence

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP (Tess Crowley/AP)

Residents from across the Sauk Valley are gathering Friday evening, Sept. 12, to mourn the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, who was fatally shot Wednesday while speaking at a university event in Utah.

The vigil will begin at 5 p.m. at the Old Lee County Courthouse in Dixon and will include remarks from state Rep. Brad Fritts, state Sen. Li Arellano, and Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins.

Bivins, who cannot attend the event in person, prepared a statement to be read by Arellano and Fritts.

“My statement is for any type of violence. It’s not a political statement in any way, shape or form,” Bivins told Shaw Local. “I was informed that it was a prayer vigil for our country. I’m a man of faith, and I will always support the community in any prayer event.”

Bivins went on to say that no matter what a person believes, they should have the freedom and support to express themselves.

The roughly 25-minute event is intended to unite the community and send a message against political violence.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox identified Tyler Robinson, 22, as the suspect in Kirk’s shooting at a Friday news conference.

Robinson was arrested late Thursday, ending a day-and-a-half manhunt. Kirk’s death drew national attention because of his influence in conservative politics and his ties to President Trump, as well as broader concerns about rising political violence across the country.