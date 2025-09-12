Erie-Prophetstown volleyball moves to 10-2 after win at Rock Falls

Erie-Prophetstown picked up where it left off after last year’s breakthrough season.

The Panthers are off to a 10-2 start after a 25-17, 25-21 win at Rock Falls on Thursday night.

It was a rematch of last year’s Class 2A regional final that E-P won 25-15, 25-21 for its first regional title as a co-op. The Panthers reached the Sweet 16 before falling to El Paso-Gridley, which went on to take fourth at state.

Facing the Rockets (5-6) again, Lauren Abbott’s eighth kill finished the road sweep.

RF led the first set 10-9 and the second set 12-11, but E-P’s senior-led bunch took control down the stretch in each win. Rock Falls led the second set 3-0 before E-P scored nine straight points.

“I think being able to swing around the block and find different scoring spots helped us a ton,” said Abbott, who added two aces. “And I think our passing was really on point today.”

Erie-Prophetstown’s Kaylee Keegan plays the ball against Rock Falls on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

One of 11 seniors on the team, Abbott said experience and energy has helped the team in the big moments.

“The positivity never really lets up,” she said. “To me, that means a lot when someone is giving me positive feedback when I’m on the court.”

She said the team hopes to have another big season.

“I definitely think all of us want to go big places,” Abbott said.

A Lauren Abbott kill finishes Erie-Prophetstown's 25-17, 25-21 win at Rock Falls pic.twitter.com/8JY3BuY8KN — Drake Lansman (@Drake_Lansman) September 11, 2025

Ashlyn Johnson (six digs) added six kills, Aubrey Huisman had five kills, and Kaylee Keegan had 21 assists and an ace.

E-P’s first-year coach Rachel Bramm, a 2016 Erie grad, said the team did a good job of limiting Rock Falls’ runs with the home crowd on their side. She’s enjoyed having such a talented team in her first year.

“It’s such a blessing to have not only these girls, but my amazing coaching staff,” she said. “Having that support and then having the girls actually follow through with it and do the things that I’m asking them to do on the court ... I’m blessed beyond measure.”

She coached Abbott during club season and is also familiar with other players’ families.

“A lot of these kids are like my former coaches’ and teachers’ kids. So I’ve known them since they were, you know, knee-high,” she said. “But a lot of these kids are brand new to me. So I’m learning to coach them, and they’re learning how to be coached by me.

“And so far it seems to be going pretty well for us.”

Rock Falls’ Kayla Hackbaerth hammers a shot against Erie-Prophetstown Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rock Falls coach Jolene Bickett said the team has started to turn the corner. The Rockets started the year 0-4.

“I thought mentally we were better prepared, but they’re just a really nice team clicking on all cylinders,” she said. “That’s why we like to play good teams. We’re not going to get better playing teams at our level.”

Kaltrina Lecaj led Rock Falls with four kills and added eight digs. Miley Bickett had 12 digs and 11 assists, and Ari Reyna (three kills) had three blocks. Addison Miller (three kills) and Jessa Adams had two blocks.

“Erie-Prophetstown’s good, and they’re playing like you should be playing in October right now in September,” Bickett said. “We’re just not quite there yet, but I really think my girls have a great mindset.”