OSF Saint Katharine, Dixon honors third-quarter DAISY and Sunflower Award winners

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center third quarter DAISY award winner Kaitlynn Pfeiffer, RN, (second from right) stands with a survivor and her family. Pfeiffer helped the woman who was medical distressed at a youth baseball game. (Provided by OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center)

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon has announced the recipients of its third-quarter DAISY and Sunflower Awards, recognizing exceptional care and compassion among its dedicated team members.

The third-quarter DAISY Award winners are Kaitlynn Pfeiffer and Paige Lewis, while the Sunflower Award winner is Audra Suter.

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that honors the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care that nurses provide every day.

Pfeiffer was nominated by OSF Mission Partner Karen Jacinto-Key for her heroic actions during a medical emergency at a youth baseball game. When a spectator collapsed, Pfeiffer, along with another nurse and a physician, immediately stepped in to provide CPR and continued care until emergency medical services arrived. Thanks to their efforts, the woman survived.

“Kaitlynn runs toward emergencies, not away from them,” Jacinto-Key said. “Her courage and compassion extend far beyond the walls of the hospital.”

Lewis, a nurse in the OSF endocrinology clinic, was nominated by a patient who recently received a diabetes diagnosis. The patient praised Lewis for her unwavering support, quick responses, and ability to simplify a complex and frustrating condition.

“Because of her encouragement, patience, compassion and guidance, it motivates me to keep going,” the patient wrote. “I’m honestly so grateful and thankful to have such a caring nurse to help me manage and understand this new complicated diabetes diagnosis.”

The Sunflower Award recognizes non-nursing staff who demonstrate exceptional service and dedication to patients.

Suter, a mammography technician at OSF Saint Katharine in Dixon, was nominated by a patient who described her as “completely present” and deeply compassionate during a difficult procedure.

“She gave me the best care and made sure I was feeling all right physically and emotionally,” the patient shared. “Especially as a young woman, I never thought I would have these procedures done in my 20s. She made me feel not alone.”