Local golf pro working to build PGA Jr. League

The PGA formed a juniors league 10 years ago as a way to get kids excited about golf. Now, golf pro Chip Staebell is working to make that league a reality locally. “We’ve been losing youngsters to soccer, baseball and other sports,” Staebell said, “so this is a way to keep kids involved.”
The league will teach kids etiquette, rules and formats in a fun and competitive way. Currently, Staebell has 16 youngsters signed up for a trio of fall sessions before the league goes live in the spring. More information will be sent out as the season gets closer.
Image 1 of 9