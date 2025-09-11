Local golf pro working to build PGA Jr. League

PGA pro Chip Staebell provides instruction Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, for an 8-14 year old golf league at Timber Creek in Dixon. Staebell will be putting together a PGA Jr. League next spring to get youngsters interested and excited about golf. (Alex T. Paschal)

The PGA formed a juniors league 10 years ago as a way to get kids excited about golf. Now, golf pro Chip Staebell is working to make that league a reality locally. “We’ve been losing youngsters to soccer, baseball and other sports,” Staebell said, “so this is a way to keep kids involved.”

The league will teach kids etiquette, rules and formats in a fun and competitive way. Currently, Staebell has 16 youngsters signed up for a trio of fall sessions before the league goes live in the spring. More information will be sent out as the season gets closer.