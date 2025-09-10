Entries open for Rock Falls’ Spooktacular Halloween lighted golf cart, UTV parade

After an overwhelming response from last year, Rock Falls Tourism has announced the return of the Spooktacular Halloween lighted golf cart and UTV parade. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, in downtown Rock Falls.
Get ready for a night full of lights, costumes and fun. Choose a theme, dress up, and decorate a golf cart or UTV to be part of this glowing celebration.
The parade kicks off at Rock Falls High School on 11th Avenue, travels down West Second Street, turns onto Second Avenue and ends at the First Street parking lot.
Awards will be handed out.
Registration for the parade closes Wednesday, Oct. 15. Registration is required to participate. All outlying towns are welcome to join the fun.
If your golf cart or UTV is not registered in Rock Falls, no problem. A one-day permit for $20 is being offered. Just trailer your golf cart or UTV into the city limits of Rock Falls and be part of the parade magic.
The fee to enter your already-registered vehicle with the city of Rock Falls is $10.
Register in person at the Rock Falls Tourism office, 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls. Download the registration form at bit.ly/3V0DLvL.
Parade rules
- Golf carts or UTVs only.
- Registration is required. No walkups.
- If you are trailering your golf cart or UTV, parking will be in the back parking lot of Rock Falls High School, and the parking lot will be open at 5 p.m.
- Only registered parade entrants will be permitted in the back parking lot of Rock Falls High School.
- Lineup will be in the back parking lot of Rock Falls High School.
- The parade will step off at 6:30 p.m.
- The number of participants may not exceed the recommended capacity of the cart.
- Golf carts must be at least 50% decorated.
- Golf carts or UTVs must be decorated in the spirit of the Halloween season, family friendly and in good taste.
- Candy can be thrown, but please use caution.
- All vehicles/trailers for the golf cart or UTV must be moved out of the Rock Falls parking lot by 10 p.m.
- Failure to comply with the rules will result in immediate removal from the event.