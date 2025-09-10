Entries open for Rock Falls’ Spooktacular Halloween lighted golf cart, UTV parade

After an overwhelming response from last year, Rock Falls Tourism has announced the return of the Spooktacular Halloween lighted golf cart and UTV parade. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, in downtown Rock Falls.

Get ready for a night full of lights, costumes and fun. Choose a theme, dress up, and decorate a golf cart or UTV to be part of this glowing celebration.

The parade kicks off at Rock Falls High School on 11th Avenue, travels down West Second Street, turns onto Second Avenue and ends at the First Street parking lot.

Awards will be handed out.

Registration for the parade closes Wednesday, Oct. 15. Registration is required to participate. All outlying towns are welcome to join the fun.

If your golf cart or UTV is not registered in Rock Falls, no problem. A one-day permit for $20 is being offered. Just trailer your golf cart or UTV into the city limits of Rock Falls and be part of the parade magic.

The fee to enter your already-registered vehicle with the city of Rock Falls is $10.

Register in person at the Rock Falls Tourism office, 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls. Download the registration form at bit.ly/3V0DLvL.

Parade rules