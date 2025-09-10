Timber Lake Playhouse to present ‘The Bridges of Madison County’

"The Bridges of Madison County" is set to start Sept. 12 at the Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll. (Photo provided by Timber Lake Playhouse)

Timber Lake Playhouse closes its 2025 main stage season with “The Bridges of Madison County”, onstage Sept. 12 to 21 in Mount Carroll.

Based on the best-selling novel by Robert James Waller and the beloved film starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood, this sweeping romance features music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years) and a book by Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman.

Experience a breathtaking musical with romance that explores the roads we travel, the doors we open, and the bridges we dare to cross. Set in 1965 Iowa, The “Bridges of Madison County” tells the story of Francesca Johnson, an Italian woman living a quiet life on a farm and whose world is transformed when National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid arrives at her door.

What begins as a chance encounter blossoms into a powerful love story that will change them both forever. With a soaring score and unforgettable storytelling, this moving musical will leave audiences spellbound.

Director and Scenic Designer Christian Fleming leads an acclaimed creative team, joined by Music Director Ashley Grace Ryan (and a live nine-piece orchestra), Costume Designer Matthew Eggers, Lighting Designer José Santiago, Sound Designer Cameron Griffiths, Projections Designer Brian Pacelli, Props Designer Jeff Creath, Technical Director Luke Francis, and Production Manager Julia Gangemi. Stage Management is by Lexi Holder.

The cast is led by Leland Burnett as Robert Kincaid and Kristin Wetherington as Francesca Johnson, with Daniel Pippert as Richard “Bud” Johnson, Darcie A. Hingula as Marian and Chiara, Matthew Hommel as Michael, Tori Tiernan as Carolyn, John Chase as Charlie, and Nancy Teerlinck as Marge.

Audiences can extend their time at Timber Lake Playhouse by enjoying a meal in the beer garden before the show or by visiting the theater’s gift shop for exclusive branded merchandise.

Tickets are available at the Timber Lake Playhouse box office, open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and through intermission on performance days, by calling (815) 244-2035 or online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.

“The Bridges of Madison County” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.