Russ Damhoff Court to be dedicated Nov. 1 at Sauk Valley Community College

Sauk Valley Community College will dedicate its basketball court to longtime athletic director and men’s basketball coach Russ Damhoff during a special ceremony Saturday, Nov. 1.

The newly refinished Russ Damhoff Court, featuring his signature, will be unveiled at 3 p.m. in the SVCC gym before the Skyhawks’ first home men’s basketball game of the season. The event at 173 Route 2 in Dixon is open to the public.

Damhoff retired in 2017 after 31 years at SVCC, where he compiled a career coaching record of 592–392. He was twice named Region IV Coach of the Year and led the Skyhawks to multiple conference titles and regional tournament appearances. Since his retirement, Damhoff has remained involved with the program and will begin his eighth season as assistant coach this fall.

His coaching career at Sauk began after he left the construction field and returned to Northern Illinois University to complete his degree. He initially volunteered with the Skyhawks before being named head coach. Although his first season ended with just three wins, the program saw a swift turnaround in the years that followed. Notable early seasons included a 28-4 finish and conference championship in 1988-89, and another conference title in 1991.

Throughout the 1990s, Damhoff led the team to consistent success, including back-to-back Region IV titles in 1993-94 and 1994-95 with records of 26-6 and 25-8, respectively. His teams remained competitive throughout his tenure, with Sauk Valley posting only two losing seasons under his leadership.

As athletic director, Damhoff oversaw the expansion of the college’s athletic department, introducing new programs such as baseball, cross country and softball. During his tenure, SVCC earned the conference trophy as the top overall athletic program in back-to-back years. Several teams, including volleyball and women’s basketball, made deep postseason runs, and Sauk consistently sent athletes to national competitions.

Damhoff was known for recruiting both local and out-of-district talent, often bringing in standout athletes from nearby schools in Sterling, Dixon, Rock Falls and surrounding areas. His commitment to player development and community involvement became hallmarks of his leadership.