Ogle County property transfers for Sept. 1-5, 2025

Warranty deeds

Dana J Norup and Saul R Schoon to Carol C Snyder, 766 Birch St., Byron, $370,000.

Four Biz LLC to 208 Properties LLC, 107 E. Dixon St., Polo, $745,000.

Jennifer K Helms and Joshua K Helms to Kris Machajewski and Dennis Machajewski, 724 N. Hampton Drive, Byron, $368,000.

Richard Halstead and Melane Halstead to Ernest Daugherty and Janet Daugherty, 760 N. Fieldcrest Drive, Byron, $297,900.

John Cesarone to David C Speed and Barbara J Speed, 205 N. High St., Kings, $272,000.

Gary R Matthews to Ryan Thruman and Abigail Penticoff, 303 Pearl St., Baileyville, $242,000.

Oleg Gurevich to Yurii Karabinovych, two parcels in Grand Detour, 21-12-400-018 and 21-13-200-003, $477,000.

Creston Commons LLC to Village of Creston, one property in Dement Township, 25-23-301-010 and 25-23-404-003, $0.

Aaron Dennis to Phil Hollingsworth and Stacey Burke, 1020 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $185,000.

Countryside Village II LLC to Countryside Villages Owner LLC, 907 N. Second St., Rochelle, $4,475,800.

Bryan D Watson to Ethan Walker and Kaitlyn Roth, 208 W. First St., Mt. Morris, $174,000.

Quit claim deeds

Alan Greene, trustee, and Greene Family Trust to Kevin A Greene, 826 W. Jennie Lane, Oregon, $0.

Mtr Properties LLC to Omar Oropesa, 414 Chippewa Lane, Dixon, $0.

Mtr Properties LLC to Jesse Lee Rigg, 401 Wild Rice Lane, Dixon, $0.

Mtr Properties LLC to Basil Bisiolu, 321 Otter Trail Lane, Dixon, $0.

Mtr Properties LLC to Omar Oropesa, 215 Crabapple Court, Dixon, $0.

Mtr Properties LLC to Matthew Emory Mayner, 217 Deer Paint Drive, Dixon, $0.

Richard D Williams, Deceased By Heir, and Marilyn J Williams, Deceased By Heir, to David Adams and Audrey E Adams, 7601 E. McGregor Road, Byron, $0.

Kimberly A Himes to Timothy K Oudekerk, 1856 E. Town Line Road, Leaf River, $0.

Deeds in trust

Joylene K Roberts to Joylene K Roberts, trustee, and Joylene K Roberts Lv Tr, 1917 N Brookville Road, Polo, and one parcel in Buffalo Township, 14-22-100-006, $0.

Trustees deeds

Alan L Wetzel, trustee, Alan L Wetzel Tr, Anne L Wetzel, trustee, and Anne L Wetzel Tr to Austin D Luepkes, 611 N. Allison Circle, Byron, and 410 N. Mineral St., Byron, $280,000.

Dennis C Harms, trustee, and Harms Tr2002 to Captains Cabin Inc. and Captain’s Cabin Inc., four parcels in Marion Township: 10-01-381-008, 10-01-381-009, 10-01-381-014 and 10-01-381-015, $30,000.

Brett Johnson, trustee, and Dbj Tr693 to Insko Properties LLC, 217 E. Third. St., Byron, $305,000.

Patrick C O’Brien, trustee, Doreen O’Brien, trustee, and Patrick C & Doreen O’Brien Irrev Tr to Frank Criscione, 420 N. Chestnut St., Byron, $111,000.

David L Standley, trustee, Elizabeth A Standley, trustee, and David L & Elizabeth A Standley Tr to Andrew Reiter and Doria Reiter, 325 N. Lafayette St., Byron, $0.

Beverly J Coffman, trustee, and Coffman Tr101 to Beverly J Coffman, trustee, Coffman Residuary Tr101 and Beverly J Coffman Tr, 8178 W. Pines Road, Polo, 2303 S. Lowell Park Road, Polo, and 8178 W. Pines Road, Polo, $0.