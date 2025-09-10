Fulton’s Kerby Germann tallies 15 kills, 4 aces: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Fulton 2, Milledgeville 1: The Steamers won 25-15, 19-25, 25-14 as Kerby Germann led the way with 15 kills and four aces with nine digs. Averi Bush added seven kills and 13 digs for Fulton. Kennedy Livengood had six kills and 13 digs for Milledgeville (4-1, 0-1). Kendra Kingsby had 28 digs and five kills for the Missiles.

Eastland 2, Amboy 1: The Cougars won 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 as Keara Kaus had 23 assists and Trixie Carroll (two aces) had 16 kils. Morgan McCullough led Eastland (6-1, 1-0) with six digs.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Newman 0: The Panthers won 27-25, 25-15. Kennedi Shippert (two blocks, five digs) and Ruby Burger each had seven kills for the Comets. Brooklyn Smith added 23 assists and five digs for Newman.

Polo 2, Morrison 0: Polo won 25-18, 25-17 in the home matchup.

Boys golf

Newman 172, Erie-Prophetstown 175, Sherrard 189: There was a four-way tie for medalist as Newman’s Liam Nicklaus and Garet Wolfe matched E-P’s Dane Ruan and Grayson Johnston with 42s at Prophet Hills.

Dixon 175, Winnebago 176: The Dukes earned the narrow dual win as Brody Nicklaus and Gunner Kastner each shot 41s to lead Dixon.

Geneseo 168, Sterling 188: Grant Hartman led Sterling with a 44 and Eli Penne shot a 47.

Genoa-Kingston 170, Rock Falls 171: Lucas Porter shot a 36 to earn medalist for the Rockets. Alex Johnson and Carter Hunter each shot 43s to take fifth for Rock Falls.

Forreston 211, Stockton 239: Kendall Erdmann shot a 41 to earn medalist for Forreston. Darin Greenfield (42) was second and Kaden Brown (43) was third. Daylen Rahn added a 45 for the Cardinals.

River Ridge-Scales Mound 169, West Carroll 227: Thomas Krontz shot a 47 to lead the Thunder in the dual setback. Sam Rife shot a 35 as medalist for RR-SM.

Girls golf

Dixon 189, Winnebago 249: Reese Dambman shot a 44 to earn medalist at Timber Creek. Rachel Drew was second with a 45 for the Duchesses.

Erie-Prophetstown 189, River Ridge-Scales Mound 230: Isabella Johnston earned medalist with a 43 and Michelle Naftzger was runner-up with a 47 at Sandburr Run. West Carroll’s Riley Runions was third with a 49.

Boys soccer

Moline 9, Sterling 0: The Golden Warriors fell to 0-2 in Western Big 6 Conference play after the home loss.

Girls tennis

Mendota 6, Newman 2: Newman’s Veronica Haley and Frances Haley won their No. 3 doubles match 3-6, 6-4, 10-8. Jessica Ardis won her No. 3 singles match for Newman.