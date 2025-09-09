McLaughlin is Amboy High School student of the month

Ellie McLaughlin, a senior, has been named Amboy High School student of the month for September.

She is the daughter of Jennifer and Eric McLaughlin and has two siblings, Grady and Levi.

What class do you find really engaging and why? One class that I find truly engaging is calculus with Mrs. Carlson (Dinger). Math has always been my favorite subject because it challenges me and allows me to think critically. To me, math is a subject you can never stop learning, and that’s what I love most about it. This year, calculus has been more difficult than my previous math classes, but I enjoy it because it pushes me to work hard and truly understand the material. Through Mrs. Carlson’s class, I’ve learned not only valuable math skills but also how to persevere when things get tough. I will always be grateful for a teacher like Mrs. Carlson because her passion for teaching makes learning fun and meaningful, and not all math teachers bring that kind of energy to the classroom.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned? I’ve always had a passion for caring for others, and I plan to continue pursuing that passion after high school by becoming a doctor. While I haven’t decided which college I will attend, I hope to enroll in a private four-year university to study biology on the pre-medicine track to become a pediatrician. After school, I plan to return home to Amboy to start my career and build a meaningful life for myself.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in? Two of my favorite extracurricular activities are helping out at sporting events and playing sports. Volunteering at games brings me a lot of joy because it allows me to serve my community while sharing my passion for sports with others. Some of the events I enjoy helping with include working the gate or concessions at football games. I also find joy in participating in sports. I’ve been a student-athlete all four years of high school, and through that experience, I’ve learned so much. Sports have taught me how to be a supportive teammate, how to hold myself accountable both athletically and academically, how to be a leader, how to stay disciplined, and how to persevere through challenges.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: My favorite moments at AHS have to be experiencing three state championship football games. It was such a surreal experience, and it was so amazing to see the entire community come together to support the football team. It showed me how involved the people in my community are, and how important it is to show up for people.

What is your hope for the future? In the future, I hope to make an impact on my community, and make it better than it was the day before. I have a strong connection with my community, and I think by being a doctor I will do my duty for the community and provide members with care and nourishment each and every day.