Dixon, Rock Falls volleyball take second: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Dixon's Leah Carlson sets the ball against Stockton in the championship game at the Oregon Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. Dixon was runner-up to Stockton. (Earleen Hinton)

Volleyball

Dixon takes second at Oregon tournament: The Duchesses reached the championship match in Oregon before taking their first loss of the season, 25-12, 25-16 to Stockton. Dixon beat Erie-Prophetstown in the semifinals and E-P fell to Lena-Winslow in the third place match.

Dixon’s Leah Carlson and Morgan Hargrave were named all-tournament, along with E-P’s Ashlyn Johnson and Lauren Abbott.

Eastland (5-2) took seventh as Morgan McCullough and Trixie Carroll were named all-tournament.

West Carroll fell to Orangeville in the 11th-place match and Pearl City beat Oregon in the 13th-place match.

Rock Falls takes second at home: The Rockets fell in the championship match against LaSalle-Peru 27-25, 25-22, 15-3. Princeton was third, followed by Riverdale, Morrison, Bureau Valley, Rockford East and Newman.

In five matches, Kaltrina Lecaj led RF with 35 kills and 38 digs; Miley Bickett had 91 assists, 39 digs, seven aces and four blocks; Ari Reyna had 26 kills and 10 blocks; and Kayla Hackbarth had 22 kills and 10 blocks.

Boys cross country

Dixon wins at St. Charles East: The Dukes won the Leavey Invitational with 41 points, topping St. Charles North (45) and Naperville North (75). Sterling (209) was eighth.

Dixon was led by Averick Wiseman (2nd; 15:10.4) and Dean Geiger (3rd; 15:1 7.8). Keegan Shirley (15:35.5) was eighth, Westin Conatser (15:51.7) was ninth and Abram Garcia (16:15.3) was 19th.

Sterling was led by Isaiah Rojop (21st; 16:18.8) and Charles Johnson (16:23.5).

Girls cross country

Sterling at St. Charles East: In the 3-mile varsity race, Sterling was led by Lacey Updike (52nd; 20:38) and Lillian Hauck (54th; 20:46). In the 2.4-mile open race, Sterling’s Gianna Campbell (19:47) was 37th and Kierra South (20:19) was 45th.

Girls tennis

Dixon 5, Boylan Catholic 0: On Friday, the Duchesses improved to 6-0 after sweeping two singles matches and two doubles matches. Brooklyn Arjes won 6-3, 6-1 in No. 1 singles while Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha won 6-2, 6-4 in No. 1 doubles.

Girls swimming

Sterling takes fifth at home: LaSalle-Peru won the Sterling invite with 399 points while Moline (363) was runner-up. Peoria Notre Dame (272) was third and Auburn (228) was fourth. Sterling (214) took fifth, followed by Rock Island (178), United Township (77) and Morrison (59). L-P’s Sam Nauman was named outstanding athlete of the meet.

Sterling’s Chloe Clark, Macie Lofgren, Hazel Pham and Aven Habben took third in the 200 medley relay. Pham also took second in the 50 free and third in the 100 butterfly. Clark, Habben, Emma VanHorn and Pham were third in the 200 free relay.

Morrison’s Sarah Prombo took second in the 100 breast.