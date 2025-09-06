Symphony orchestra concert is Sept. 20 in Clinton

Silas Nathanial Huff has been named interim music director and conductor of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. (Photo provided by Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

The Clinton Symphony Orchestra will open its 72nd concert season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, in the new Durgin Performing Arts Center at Clinton High School in Clinton, Iowa.

The orchestra welcomes a new conductor, Silas Nathaniel Huff. The symphony, which includes musicians from the Sauk Valley, will perform music by Louise Ferrenc, Jean Sibelius, Manuel de Falla and the 4th Symphony of Johannes Brahms.

Admission is by season ticket or adult ticket available at the door for $20. All students are admitted for free; an adult companion with a student gets in for half-price. Find details at clintonsymphony.org.