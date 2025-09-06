Rock Falls volleyball tournament supports addiction awareness and healing Sept. 6

What began as a tribute to one young man’s life lost to addiction has grown into a powerful day of remembrance, community and competition on the sand courts of Rock Falls.

Now in its third year, the Tevin Rumley Memorial Blind Draw Sand Volleyball Tournament will take place Saturday, Sept. 6, at Emerson’s Pub, 3312 W. Rock Falls Road. Check-in opens at 9 a.m., with games starting at 10 a.m. after teams are randomly drawn. Registration is $30 per player, and the family-friendly day will include live music, food vendors, raffles, a bounce house, and other kids’ activities.

The event was organized by Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery’s Lauren Metzler, as a way to honor her late brother, Tevin Shae Rumley, who lost his life to fentanyl poisoning in 2020. Since then, Metzler has channeled her grief into action, dedicating herself to helping others affected by the opioid crisis.

Around noon, the tournament will pause for a heartfelt memorial service, during which Metzler will read the names of those lost to addiction. Families are welcome to share personal reflections, with the tribute concluding in a collective moment of silence.

Metzler said that some of the most meaningful moments have come from those who have chosen to speak, recalling one mother who chose to honor her two sons at last year’s event.

“It was just so nice for her to express who they were outside of the addiction,” Metzler said. “The addiction does not define them. These people are human. They deserve love and care. They deserve all of it, just like we do.”

Another moment that stood out came from a grieving parent who had never attended before.

“Even though he swung by for about 15 minutes, the fact that he came... it made my heart so happy,” Metzler said.

Metzler credited JJM Printing for its continued support, and she expressed special thanks to this year’s top sponsors: Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery and SPK Plumbing & Heating, whose backing has helped make the growing event possible.

Proceeds from the tournament will go toward the Tevin Rumley Memorial Fund. While scholarships are a long-term goal, Metzler is still working toward building the fund into a sustainable nonprofit that can give back to the local community.

“In my dream world, what I want to do is raise enough money that at the end of the year, I could provide one or two scholarships to students graduating from Rock Falls High School, because that was my brother’s high school,” Metzler said. “If it got big enough, we could extend those to Sterling, Dixon and other local communities.”

In addition to scholarships, Metzler hopes the fund will eventually support wider community outreach, including hiring staff to distribute Narcan and connect people with available resources.

“I want to go into schools and let the children know that even though my brother was a basketball star, he suffered too. Addiction does not discriminate,” Metzler said.

For those unfamiliar with Tevin’s story, Metzler hopes people will remember more than just the way he died.

“Anybody who knew him, he was the most gentle, kind soul,” Metzler said. “My brother was friends with everybody. He would literally give the shirt off his back for anyone. He cared more about others than himself. People would call him a gentle giant. He was so tall and big, but just the sweetest thing ever. He was the best brother, uncle and son.”

Those interested in playing can register via Venmo at @tevinstribe. Metzler asks that players include a note indicating the payment is for the tournament. Day-of registration is also available at the event.