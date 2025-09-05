Dixon hospital to host Salad Day to raise money for Lee County United Way

OSF Saint Katharine in Dixon will host Salad Day on Sept. 10 to raise funds for the United Way of Lee County. This year’s featured item is the Apple Harvest Sizzling Salad, a fan favorite made with crisp romaine lettuce, apples, celery, mozzarella cheese, and poppyseed dressing. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine's Medical Center)

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon invites the community to enjoy a fresh, flavorful lunch while supporting a great cause during its annual Salad Day on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

All proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of Lee County, helping to fund programs that directly support individuals and families in the region.

Salads will be available for $5 each and can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the circle drive of OSF Saint Katharine, located at 403 E. First St. in Dixon, while supplies last.

This year’s featured item is the Apple Harvest Sizzling Salad, a fan favorite made with crisp romaine lettuce, apples, celery, mozzarella cheese, and poppyseed dressing. Cashews will be packaged separately for convenience and allergy considerations.

“Supporting the United Way’s yearly campaign is a chance for each of us to make a lasting impact,” said Andrea Cook, manager of patient accounts at OSF Saint Katharine and board president of United Way of Lee County. “Every donation, no matter the size, helps strengthen families, support education, improve health, and build a stronger community for us all.”