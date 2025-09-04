Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Jim Grot on SVCC preview night

Exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance at Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023.

File photo: Exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance at Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Troy Taylor)

By John Sahly
Listen to "Talk-Line: Jim Grot on SVCC preview night" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for Sept. 4 featured Sauk Valley Community College Marketing Director Jim Grot discussing the recent deadline for the new “Impact” program students to register for free tuition at SVCC in exchange for community service hours.

Also discussed: the need for more organizations to offer those hours, along with a “Preview Night” informational program on an extended trip to Spain in 2026, an “Open House” set for Tuesday, Oct. 7, open to the public, providing free guided campus tours.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

RadioPodcastSauk Valley Community CollegeShaw Local Front Headlines
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.