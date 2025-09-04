Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Jim Grot on SVCC preview night

File photo: Exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance at Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Troy Taylor)

The TALK-LINE interview for Sept. 4 featured Sauk Valley Community College Marketing Director Jim Grot discussing the recent deadline for the new “Impact” program students to register for free tuition at SVCC in exchange for community service hours.

Also discussed: the need for more organizations to offer those hours, along with a “Preview Night” informational program on an extended trip to Spain in 2026, an “Open House” set for Tuesday, Oct. 7, open to the public, providing free guided campus tours.

