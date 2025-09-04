Oregon boys golf falls to Rochelle: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Oregon's Jackson Messenger watches a drive on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 during a match with Rochelle at Silver Ridge Golf Course. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys golf

Rochelle 171, Oregon 188: Jackson Messenger led Oregon with a 43 to take third and Nole Campos shot a 44 in the dual setback at Silver Ridge. Rochelle’s Ian Metzger (39) was medalist and Johnny Chadwick (42) was runner-up for the Hubs.

Dixon 179, Stillman Valley 200: Dixon’s Max Kitzman earned medalist after shooting a 40. Gunner Kastner was second on the Dukes with a 46, while Brody Nicklaus and Daniel Fordham each shot a 47.

Bureau Valley 174, Sterling 191: Carson Leigh led Sterling with a 46 and Eli Penne had a 47 in the dual setback at Emerald Hill.

Erie-Prophetstown 166, Orion 174, Mercer County 183: Gavin Vandyke shot a 40 to earn medalist for Panthers in the win. Sawyer Copeland and Gavin Kerker each shot 41s to take second for E-P.

Girls golf

Sterling 200, Geneseo 224: Emily Schwingle earned medalist for Sterling after shooting a 44. Toni Martinez fired a 47 to take third for the Warriors.

Dixon 208, Stillman Valley 239: Rachel Drew and Zoey Williams each shot 49s to take co-medalist honors for the Duchesses. Dixon’s Reese Dambman shot a 52 to take third.

Oregon hosts Rochelle: Sarah Eckardt earned medalist for the Hawks with a 41 at Silver Ridge as only two golfers competed for Rochelle. Aniyah Sarver was second for Oregon with a 46 and Noelle Girton shot a 58. Rochelle’s Joleigh Williams and MacKenzie Makosh each shot 58s.

Boys soccer

Oregon 6, North Boone 4: Steven Guardado had a hat trick with three goals in the Hawks’ win. Ivan Hernandez, Aiden Hammer and Danny Chisamore also found the net for Oregon (5-2, 2-0 BNC).