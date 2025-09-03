Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Duane Long on Rock River shore-up plans

Already well underway, construction of the multi-use path includes a pedestrian bridge over the Rock River in Dixon that will unite different parts of the city. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for Sept. 3 featured Dixon Park District Executive Director Duane Long discussing infrastructure activity taking place on road surfaces in Lowell Park and river shore-up plans for the Rock River shoreline in Lowell Park.

Plus: a “Project Rock” update on the walking bridge construction project in Page Park and recreation events including a youth basketball clinic this weekend with Dixon native and now professional basketball player Isiah Roby taking place.

