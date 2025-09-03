Rock Falls police chief to retire Sept. 30

Dave Pilgrim announces to the Rock Falls City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, that he will retire as Rock Falls police chief at the end of the month. (Payton Felix)

Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim formally announced his decision to retire, effective Sept. 30, at Tuesday’s Rock Falls City Council meeting.

In an interview with Shaw Local, Pilgrim said his retirement has nothing to do with the father of a Rock Falls murder victim calling for Pilgrim’s resignation.

“I was not asked or forced” to leave the Rock Falls Police Department, he said. Pilgrim said that retiring was “a personal decision” that he’s “been contemplating for over a year.”

After 24 years with the Rock Falls police, that’s a “long career,” and it’s just “time for a change,” Pilgrim said.

Pilgrim started his career at the Rock Falls Police Department in August 2001. He was named chief in 2021, according to the department’s 2024 year-end report.

After making the formal announcement, Pilgrim said he’s feeling a big sense of relief and is “looking forward to having less of my time and attention devoted to my job so that I can be more present and available to my family.”

Rock Falls Mayor Rod Kleckler listens to Police Chief Dave Pilgrim as he announces his retirement from the force. (Payton Felix)

“Thank you for the trust and confidence you all placed in me during my time as chief of police. It has been an honor to serve in this position for the past four and a half years. I wish nothing but the best for the city and the department,” Pilgrim told the council Tuesday.

In June, the father of a Rock Falls man stabbed to death in February publicly called for Pilgrim’s resignation.

Daniel “DJ” Gordon, 27, was killed Feb. 14. Police arrived about 1:50 a.m. that day in the 600 block of West 20th Street in Rock Falls to find Gordon unresponsive and suffering from multiple abdominal stab wounds. Kyle Cooper, 36, of Rock Falls, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

The case was headed toward trial until May 14, when Cooper’s defense attorney, Jim Mertes of Sterling, announced that a plea agreement had been reached. On May 22, Cooper pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was given the maximum 20-year sentence.

The plea announcement followed several hearings in which Mertes made arguments aimed at discrediting the police investigation. Three Rock Falls officers testified that several protocol violations were made at the scene, such as not processing a vehicle for evidence and allowing witnesses into the crime scene, among other things.

Soon after Cooper’s sentencing, Dan Gordon, DJ’s father, called for Pilgrim’s resignation in June, saying that the department’s poor leadership is what led to those investigative errors.

However, Pilgrim and several Rock Falls city officials have all continued to support the department’s investigation.

The city is “not agreeing” that officers mishandled anything in the investigation, Rock Falls Mayor Rod Kleckler told Shaw Local in August.

“I believe our police department has done a fine job representing the city of Rock Falls,” Rock Falls Police and Fire Commission Chairman Brian Snow said in August.

“I wish Dave [Pilgrim] the best,” Gordon said. “I don’t wish him any ill will. [He] deserves a long and happy retirement.”

This is not a “victory,” Gordon said, adding, “I wish none of this would’ve happened.”