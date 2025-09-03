Fulton boys golf wins Geneseo Invite

Boys golf

Geneseo Invite: At Silvis, Fulton captured the Geneseo invite team title. Owen Van Zuiden led the Steamers with a 71 and Jacob Voss shot a 72 for Fulton. Sterling placed ninth as a team. Eli Penne had the lowest round of the day for the Golden Warriors with a 99.

East Dubuque 168, West Carroll 231: At East Dubuque, Thomas Krontz shot a 47 to lead the Thunder in the Northwest Upstate Illini match.

Erie-Prophetstown 168, Mendota 169: At Prophetstown, Gavin Vandyke won medalist honors with a 39 to lead the way for Erie.

Eastland 167, Polo 213: At Lake Carroll, Camron Huber shot a 41 to lead the Cougars to the NUIC win. Aiden Messer led Polo with a 45.

Forreston 169, Pecatonica 185: At Mt. Morris, Daylen Rahn and Kaden Brown finished 1-2 as the Cardinals won the NUIC match.

Newman 171, Rockridge 179, Kewanee 200: At Sterling, Liam Nicklaus shot a 42 and Michael Morse and Garet Wolfe rounded out a 1-2-3 sweep as the Comets cruised in the Three Rivers Athletic match.

Boys soccer

Oregon 4, Rockford Christian 1: At Oregon, in a Big Northern Conference match, the Hawks prevailed thanks to a pair of goals from Irvin Acosta. Oregon improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the BNC.

Girls volleyball

Ilinois Valley Central 2, Rock Falls 0: At Rock Falls, Miley Bickett had 13 assists as the Rockets fell to the Grey Ghosts 25-10, 25-17.

Rochelle 2, Oregon 0: At Oregon, Mikaila Ellison had a pair of assists and digs as the Hawks fell in a nonconference contest 25-11, 25-10 to the Hubs,

Girls tennis

Dixon 5, Belvidere 0: At Belvidere, Brooklyn Arjes and Joely Ortgieson won in straight sets without allowing a point at No. 1 and 2 singles and Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha did the same at No. 1 doubles for Dixon.

Girls swimming

Sterling 92, DeKalb-Sycamore Co-Op 42: At DeKalb, the Golden Warriors captured all but two events in the dual meet win over the Barbs. Hazel Pham and Emma Van Horn won a pair of events for Sterling.