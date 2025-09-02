2025 Sauk Valley Senior Showcase will be Oct. 7 at Sterling’s Northland Mall

Visitors check out booths at the 2024 Sauk Valley Senior Showcase at Northland Mall in Sterling. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Shaw Media, CGH Medical Center, OSF Healthcare, and Gaffey Home Nursing & Hospice are proud to announce the 2025 Sauk Valley Senior Showcase, an exhibit for seniors and caregivers, on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The event will be held at Northland Mall in Sterling and is the premier event for those “50 and Better”. Exhibitors have the opportunity to meet face to face with senior citizens and caregivers who are anxious to learn about products and services designed for them. Limited space is available and the deadline to participate is Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

Are you a business owner or work for a business or agency that caters to or benefits from the ever-growing senior marketplace? If so, you will want to be a part of the 2025 Sauk Valley Senior Showcase.

For more information about becoming an exhibitor, contact Kelly Null at Sauk Valley Media at 815-632-2566 or email marketing@saukvalley.com.