Job search workshop is Sept. 9 at Sterling library

The Sterling Public Library will host a job search workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the library.

The workshop begins at 2 p.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m.

Representatives from Business Employment Skills Team (BEST, Inc.), Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and the IDES veterans employment representative/veterans career coach will be on hand to share information and resources for area job-seekers.

This workshop is free and open to the public.

This event is sponsored by BEST, Inc., IDES and the Sterling Public Library.

